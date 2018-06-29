medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Brain Tumor: Genetic Risk Factors may Vary in Men and Women

by Iswarya on  June 29, 2018 at 7:18 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Men and women who develop brain cancer were found to have different genetic risk factors, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in Scientific Reports.
Brain Tumor: Genetic Risk Factors may Vary in Men and Women
Brain Tumor: Genetic Risk Factors may Vary in Men and Women

Glioma is the most common type of primary malignant brain tumor in the United States; glioblastoma being the most common type of glioma in adults. While sex differences in the incidence and survival rates of glioma were known, researchers had not investigated whether genetic differences based on sex could cast light on potential differences in the risk profile of glioma between men and women.

The study involved the work of more than 35 investigators representing more than 30 universities, institutes and government agencies worldwide.

"Sex-stratified analyses in studies such as this can reveal novel insights into the known sex differences in glioma and provide previously unknown genetic risk associations," said Jill Barnholtz-Sloan, Sally S. Morley Designated Professor in Brain Tumor Research at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Associate Director for Bioinformatics at Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Associate Director for Translational Informatics at the Institute for Computational Biology. "This finding could provide an avenue to gaining a better understanding of sex differences in brain tumor incidence, and may also suggest varying mechanisms and pathways of the disease."

The consortium looked at the genetic differences among all glioma, glioblastoma only and non-glioblastoma patients based on their sex. Quinn Ostrom, PhD, came up with the idea for the study while she was a graduate assistant for Barnholtz-Sloan. Ostrom now is doing post-doctoral work in cancer epidemiology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas.

The researchers found three regions in the genome where significant genetic differences between men and women existed, and these differences also varied by sex and type of tumor (glioblastoma vs. non-glioblastoma). "There's one where it's clearly associated with an increased risk in males, one where it's clearly associated with an increased risk in females, and one where it's showing in both males and females, but it seems to have a stronger association in females," Barnholtz-Sloan said.

Though early in the process of understanding the genetic sources of sex based differences in malignant brain tumors, the recent analysis could help define a path to a genetic test that helps doctors assess patient risk for brain cancer.

"We were surprised to find a large region in the genome associated with glioma and specifically glioblastoma in females only," Barnholtz-Sloan said. "This region had not previously been associated with gliomas, although other similar genome-wide associated studies have identified associations at this region for a variety of traits, including several autoimmune diseases, as well as increased age at menarche."

As the study discussion notes, if increased lifetime estrogen exposure decreases glioma risk, as some have hypothesized, it is possible that variants which increase age at menarche (potentially decreasing total estrogen exposure) may increase glioma risk in females.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Related Links

Brain Tumor

Brain Tumor

Up to date information about brain tumor, the most common solid tumor in children and the third leading cause of death in young adults. It impairs an individuals physical and cognitive abilities.

Brain Tumor in Children

Brain Tumor in Children

An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain (primary). They can be benign or cancerous.

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastomas are tumors that arise from astrocytes that make up the supportive tissue of the brain. Glioblastomas are usually highly malignant.

Umbilical Cord Mesenchymal Stem Cells Demonstrates Glioma-Specific Targeting Capacity

Umbilical Cord Mesenchymal Stem Cells Demonstrates Glioma-Specific Targeting Capacity

The most common ma-lignant primary brain tumor in adults is glioblastoma.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.

Language Areas in The Brain

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Genetics and Stem Cells Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Christianson Syndrome Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Smokers use tobacco or nicotine regularly in spite of being aware of negative health consequences. ...

 Thymus Cancer

Thymus Cancer

Thymus cancer also termed malignant thymoma or thymic carcinoma, is a rare cancer of the thymus ...

 E. coli Infection / Escherichia Coli Infection

E. coli Infection / Escherichia Coli Infection

E. coli is a type of gram negative bacteria that lives in the gastrointestinal tract of people and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...