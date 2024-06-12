About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Managing Withdrawal: 1 in 6 Face Symptoms After Stopping Antidepressants

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jun 12 2024 1:54 PM

Antidepressants are a vital medication for many people struggling with depression. However, stopping these medications can sometimes lead to unpleasant withdrawal symptoms. A recent study analyzes the likelihood and severity of these discontinuation symptoms, explores the importance of proper guidance for patients, and offers insights for both healthcare providers and individuals considering going off antidepressants (1 Trusted Source
Antidepressant discontinuation syndrome

Go to source).

Managing Antidepressant Discontinuation: Risks and Support Strategies

Roughly 1 in 6 people (15%) experience discontinuation symptoms, like dizziness, headache, nausea, insomnia, and irritability, when stopping antidepressants. Severe symptoms occur in about 3% of cases. Imipramine, paroxetine, and desvenlafaxine are linked to a higher risk of severe withdrawal symptoms. Discontinuation symptoms are not a sign of addiction. Proper guidance and support from healthcare professionals are crucial for managing the discontinuation process effectively.

The study highlights the need for clear, evidence-based communication between doctors and patients regarding what to expect when stopping antidepressants. This can help manage expectations and reassure patients that these symptoms are not uncommon.


Discontinuation Rates Lower Than Previously Thought

The research reassesses previous estimations that suggested a significantly higher prevalence of severe withdrawal symptoms. By analyzing data from well-designed studies (RCTs) alongside observational studies, this new study offers a more accurate picture.

The analysis found that nearly half (17%) of participants stopping a placebo experienced similar discontinuation-like symptoms. This suggests that the nocebo effect (negative expectations) and non-specific symptoms can play a role in perceived withdrawal symptoms.


Long-Term Discontinuation Syndrome

The research acknowledges that antidepressant discontinuation syndrome (ADS) can extend beyond the previously assumed timeframe of 1-2 weeks, potentially lasting for months.

Experts emphasize the importance of educating both patients and healthcare professionals about discontinuation syndrome. This knowledge can improve patient care, reduce stigma surrounding mental health treatment, and encourage individuals to seek help when needed.


Gradual Discontinuation Might Be Preferable

While studies haven't shown a definitive difference between tapering and abruptly stopping antidepressants, gradual tapering is generally considered a safer approach, especially when considering medications with a higher risk of severe withdrawal symptoms.

Reference:
  1. Antidepressant discontinuation syndrome - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5449237/)
