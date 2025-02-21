MBT-ASPD: A New Hope for Treating Antisocial Personality Disorder

Mentalization-based treatment for antisocial personality disorder (MBT-ASPD), a specialized therapy, has been proven to reduce aggression and reoffending in male offenders with antisocial personality disorder.

Male offenders who received mentalization-based treatment for antisocial personality disorder (MBT-ASPD) committed 46% fewer crimes over three years compared to those who did not receive the therapy.

Male offenders who received mentalization-based treatment for antisocial personality disorder (MBT-ASPD) committed 46% fewer crimes over three years compared to those who did not receive the therapy. #mentalization_basedtreatment #antisocialpersonalitydisorder #MBT_ASPD #medindia’

A new psychological therapy developed by UCL-led researchers has been shown to reduce violence and aggression in male offenders withThe study, published inand funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), investigated whether aggression and antisocial behaviors could be improved by a modified form of metalization-based treatment (MBT) ().Mentalization-based treatment is a type of therapy that helps people to understand their own thoughts and feelings, as well as those of others.The new treatment, known as, aims to enhance the ability of male offenders with ASPD to recognize and reflect on both their own and others' thoughts and feelings, helping to improve interpersonal interactions and decision-making.Antisocial Personality Disorder is a mental health condition characterized by a persistent pattern of disregarding or violating the rights of others. Symptoms include deceitfulness, impulsivity, aggression, recklessness and a lack of remorse. It frequently involves criminality.For the largest study of its kind, 157 male offenders on probation with ASPD in England and Wales received a 12-month course of MBT-ASPD alongside standard probation services. A control group of 156 participants received probation services without MBT-ASPD.The treatment involved, often supported by an expert by experience. The group enabled participants to explore social interactions including their personal values, observe how others thought about issues that concerned them, how their actions were seen by others and how their perceptions of themselves corresponded to others’ perceptions of them.These sessions focused on developing metalizing skills (such as self-awareness, empathy for others, perspective taking and reflective thinking), particularly in situations of interpersonal conflict.The results revealed thatWhile both groups showed a decrease in ASPD symptoms, the MBT-ASPD group showed a significantly greater decrease of 63% in the number of symptoms at the 12 months follow-up. Additionally, men in the MBT-ASPD group committed 46% fewer offences than those in the standard probation group over a three-year follow-up period.Chief Investigator Professor Peter Fonagy (UCL Psychology & Language Sciences) said: “Given the enormous personal and societal costs of antisocial personality disorder – including higher risk-taking, poorer health outcomes, reduced employment, and an estimated £16.7 billion annual economic burden in the UK – this study represents a major breakthrough., but our findings demonstrate that a psychological intervention requiring relatively limited therapist training can meaningfully improve outcomes for individuals with this condition while also reducing their impact on society.”Despite previous mixed results from other psychological treatments such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), MBT-ASPD offers a promising new approach for male offenders. The study provides some of the strongest evidence to date that structured therapy can be effective in reducing aggression and criminal behaviors among individuals with ASPD.Co-author and lead clinician Professor Anthony Bateman (UCL Psychology & Language Sciences) said: “This study suggests that clinicians can now be more optimistic about treating individuals with antisocial traits, who are often seen as untreatable and consequently face barriers in accessing both physical and mental health care.”Encouraged by these findings, the research team is now calling for further studies to determine whether MBT-ASPD could be beneficial for a wider range of individuals, including those involved in serious violent behavior, such as intimate partner violence.Co-author Dr. Elizabeth Allison (UCL Psychology & Language Sciences) said: “Traditional justice methods, such as imprisonment, have not been effective in reducing reoffending in cases of domestic abuse. Future research should explore how MBT-ASPD can be adapted for individuals involved in severe violence.“Additionally, we need to assess how variations in treatment intensity and duration influence outcomes and whether the benefits of therapy are sustained over time.”The study was carried out in collaboration with researchers at Anna Freud, Newcastle University, King’s College London, Royal Holloway, the National Probation Service London Division, University of Prince Edward Island, Bangor University, University of Nottingham and Imperial College London.While the results are promising, the study had some limitations. The design made it challenging to isolate the specific effects of MBT-ASPD from the additional attention participants received.Data collection issues and missing data – exacerbated by COVID-19-related delays – may also have impacted the findings.Furthermore, since the study focused on male offenders aged 21 and older under probation supervision, the results may not be directly generalizable to other populations, such as younger offenders or those outside the probation system.Source-Eurekalert