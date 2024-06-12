Chronic Kidney Disease Linked to Tooth Loss in Postmenopausal Women

Kidneys play a vital role in maintaining overall health by filtering waste products from the blood. When they fail to perform this function adequately, it can lead to several serious and life-threatening medical conditions. A new study, published online today in Menopause, the journal of The Menopause Society, suggests a potential link between chronic kidney disease and tooth loss (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Tooth Loss Is Associated With an Increased Risk of Hypertension in Postmenopausal Women
The Interconnected Health Impacts of Kidney Disease and Tooth LossA woman’s glomerular filtration rate (GFR) indicates how well her kidneys are functioning. After menopause, kidney function tends to decline, partly due to decreasing levels of reproductive hormones. These hormonal changes can also lead to abdominal obesity, which is an independent risk factor for developing chronic kidney disease and is associated with an increased risk of tooth loss.
The Link Between Kidney Function and Tooth Count in Postmenopausal WomenPrevious studies have identified an association between kidney function and tooth count. This newest study involving nearly 65,000 participants, however, is the first known to evaluate the association between chronic kidney disease and tooth loss in postmenopausal women across the ages. It concluded that the glomerular filtration rate, a measure of kidney function, is significantly associated with having at least 20 (of a total of 28) adult teeth, suggesting that chronic kidney disease and tooth loss are significantly associated, especially in postmenopausal women aged 66 to 79 years.
These findings suggest that preventing and managing mineral and bone metabolism disorders in postmenopausal women with chronic kidney disease are crucial to prevent tooth loss. It is also important to address kidney disease progression, as the consequences affect multiple body systems beyond just oral health.
Survey results are published in the article “Chronic kidney disease in postmenopausal women is associated with tooth loss.”
“This study highlights the known link between chronic kidney disease and bone metabolism. Increased attention to oral and bone health is warranted in postmenopausal women with chronic kidney disease, in addition to meticulous efforts aimed at preserving kidney function. Conversely, oral health is a window to overall health, and good oral hygiene is important for women of all ages,” says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director for The Menopause Society.
