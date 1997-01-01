Side effect(s) of Desvenlafaxine

Read the side effects of Desvenlafaxine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders.
Heart
-
Palpitations, fast heart rate and high blood pressure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dry mouth, diarrhea, constipation and vomiting.
♦
General
-
Fatigue, chills, bruxism
, uneasiness and weakness.
Metabolic
-
Decreased appetite and weight.
Central Nervous system
-
Headache, tremor, tingling, disturbance in attention, nervousness, irritability and abnormal dreams.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary hesitation.
Respiratory
-
Yawning and nose bleed.
Skin
-
Excessive sweating and rash.
Eye and ENT
-
Blurred vision, dilation of the pupil, ringing in the ear and loss of taste.
Musculoskeletal
- Muscle stiffness.
Miscellaneous
- Hot flush and severe allergic reactions.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid abrupt withdrawal of this medication.
*Avoid excess dosage and long-term use than prescribed, without consulting with your healthcare provider.