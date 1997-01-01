Side effect(s) of Desvenlafaxine

♦

bruxism

Read the side effects of Desvenlafaxine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders.- Palpitations, fast heart rate and high blood pressure.- Dry mouth, diarrhea, constipation and vomiting.- Fatigue, chills,, uneasiness and weakness.- Decreased appetite and weight.- Headache, tremor, tingling, disturbance in attention, nervousness, irritability and abnormal dreams.- Urinary hesitation.- Yawning and nose bleed.- Excessive sweating and rash.- Blurred vision, dilation of the pupil, ringing in the ear and loss of taste.- Muscle stiffness.- Hot flush and severe allergic reactions.* Avoid abrupt withdrawal of this medication.*Avoid excess dosage and long-term use than prescribed, without consulting with your healthcare provider.