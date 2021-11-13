Man With Brain Hemorrhage and Heart Attack Treated Successfully

Advertisement

"Usually, in brain bleeding cases any blood thinner medicines have to be stopped immediately to avoid further bleeding, that is haemorrhage but, in this case, the same could not be done as the patient had suffered a heart attack which made the surgery even more complicated," said Col (Dr) Monik Mehta, Chief & Sr Consultant Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, in the statement.Thereafter, as the patient's heart condition deteriorated due to chest pain and low blood pressure, the team opted to perform a lifesaving heart procedure -- coronary angioplasty."When the patient came to the hospital, he already had a history of severe headaches and blackout. This was a complicated case because the line of treatment for both these surgeries is different and requires immense experience. The treatment modality was very critical, as any wrong treatment could have harmed either the heart or the brain," Mehta said, adding that both surgeries were successful, and the patient was saved."He is now doing well and is leading a healthy and normal life," Mehta noted.Source: IANS