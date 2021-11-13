Man With Brain Hemorrhage and Heart Attack Treated Successfully

Brain hemorrhage and heart attack has occurred at the same time in a 67-year-old man. He was successfully treated at Manipal Hospital.
The patient was brought to the hospital with a complaint of headache and chest discomfort. After several blood tests, brain scanning, and evaluation it was found that the patient was suffering from internal bleeding inside his head which was the major reason for the headache. It was also found that he also suffered a heart attack which made the situation even worse, resulting in blackouts, chest pain, and other discomforts, the hospital said in a statement on Friday.
In a two-day long procedure, the doctors began with a surgery called intracranial coiling to control the patient's internal bleeding inside his head.
Thereafter, as the patient's heart condition deteriorated due to chest pain and low blood pressure, the team opted to perform a lifesaving heart procedure -- coronary angioplasty.
"When the patient came to the hospital, he already had a history of severe headaches and blackout. This was a complicated case because the line of treatment for both these surgeries is different and requires immense experience. The treatment modality was very critical, as any wrong treatment could have harmed either the heart or the brain," Mehta said, adding that both surgeries were successful, and the patient was saved.
"He is now doing well and is leading a healthy and normal life," Mehta noted.
