About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Man With Brain Hemorrhage and Heart Attack Treated Successfully

by Hannah Joy on November 13, 2021 at 8:06 PM
Font : A-A+

Man With Brain Hemorrhage and Heart Attack Treated Successfully

Brain hemorrhage and heart attack has occurred at the same time in a 67-year-old man. He was successfully treated at Manipal Hospital.

The patient was brought to the hospital with a complaint of headache and chest discomfort. After several blood tests, brain scanning, and evaluation it was found that the patient was suffering from internal bleeding inside his head which was the major reason for the headache. It was also found that he also suffered a heart attack which made the situation even worse, resulting in blackouts, chest pain, and other discomforts, the hospital said in a statement on Friday.

Advertisement


In a two-day long procedure, the doctors began with a surgery called intracranial coiling to control the patient's internal bleeding inside his head.

"Usually, in brain bleeding cases any blood thinner medicines have to be stopped immediately to avoid further bleeding, that is haemorrhage but, in this case, the same could not be done as the patient had suffered a heart attack which made the surgery even more complicated," said Col (Dr) Monik Mehta, Chief & Sr Consultant Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, in the statement.
Advertisement

Thereafter, as the patient's heart condition deteriorated due to chest pain and low blood pressure, the team opted to perform a lifesaving heart procedure -- coronary angioplasty.

"When the patient came to the hospital, he already had a history of severe headaches and blackout. This was a complicated case because the line of treatment for both these surgeries is different and requires immense experience. The treatment modality was very critical, as any wrong treatment could have harmed either the heart or the brain," Mehta said, adding that both surgeries were successful, and the patient was saved.

"He is now doing well and is leading a healthy and normal life," Mehta noted.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Simple 5 Acts of Kindness to Follow When Dating Online

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Diabetes Day 2021 -
World Diabetes Day 2021 - "Access to Diabetes Care: If Not Now, When?"
Baby Teeth May Signal Mental Health Disorder Risk in Later Life
Baby Teeth May Signal Mental Health Disorder Risk in Later Life
Teething
Teething
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Chest Pain Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Stress and the Gender Divide Heart Attack Facts Heart 

Recommended Reading
75-year-old With Brain Hemorrhage Becomes the Oldest Organ Donor In AIIMS-Delhi
75-year-old With Brain Hemorrhage Becomes the Oldest Organ Donor In AIIMS-Delhi
Narsingh Pal was breathing through a ventilator for four days. His family donated his eyes, liver, ....
Brain Hemorrhage Increases the Risk of Acute Kidney Injury
Brain Hemorrhage Increases the Risk of Acute Kidney Injury
Patients who suffer from intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) have an increased risk of acute kidney ......
Needle-Sized Robot Offers Hope to Brain Hemorrhage Sufferers
Needle-Sized Robot Offers Hope to Brain Hemorrhage Sufferers
Scientists have developed a new robot which could help in surgery to relieve the damaging pressure ....
Report Details Irreversible Catastrophic Brain Hemorrhage After Minor Injury in a Patient on Dabigatran
Report Details Irreversible Catastrophic Brain Hemorrhage After Minor Injury in a Patient on Dabigatran
The death of a patient who suffered a mild brain injury from a ground-level fall while taking the .....
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart condit...
Chest Pain
Chest Pain
Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the ...
Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve t...
Heart Attack
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the lead...
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. ...
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in th...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close