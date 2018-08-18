medindia
Lowering PH Inside Cells may Put the Brakes on Cancer Growth: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 18, 2018 at 9:05 AM Cancer News
New study conducted by Moffitt Cancer Center researchers in collaboration with colleagues from the University Of Maryland And The Institute for Research in Biomedicine Barcelona suggested that manipulating the intercellular environment of cancer cells to be more acidic can slow down disease growth. The results were published in Nature Communications.
Lowering PH Inside Cells may Put the Brakes on Cancer Growth: Study
Lowering PH Inside Cells may Put the Brakes on Cancer Growth: Study

"We see the alkaline pH of cancer cells as an evolutionary advantage. To exploit it, we designed a system biology approach to harness this as a targetable vulnerability against cancer cells," said Mehdi Damaghi, Ph.D., co-first author on this study and a research scientist at Moffitt.

Cancer cells have the ability to adapt and change their metabolism in order to survive, grow and reproduce. The research team, which included a computer scientist, bioinformatics expert, tumor biologist and cancer metabolism scientist, utilized data from previous biochemical assays and a database on the gene expression of cancer cells to develop a computational model that analyzes how variations in pH affect the activity of nearly 2,000 metabolic enzymes.

"If we can better understand how the metabolism works in different pH environments, we can determine the changes cancer cells make to survive and grow," said Robert J. Gillies, Ph.D., senior member and chair of the Department of Cancer Physiology at Moffitt.

They also identified the metabolic enzymes that have their highest activity under alkaline pHi during the development of cancer, which can now be used as possible therapeutic targets.

"We have already tested five of these potential targets using breast cancer cell lines and had positive results," said Damaghi. "While more research is needed in the pre-clinical trial setting, this study provides us with a promising new therapeutic strategy."

Source: Eurekalert

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

