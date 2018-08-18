medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Respiratory Disease News

Novel Approach to Fight Tuberculosis Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 18, 2018 at 8:35 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Interactions between tuberculosis and human proteins that could provide new approaches to combat infection have been identified by Gladstone Institutes, UC San Francisco (UCSF), and UC Berkeley researchers.
Novel Approach to Fight Tuberculosis Discovered
Novel Approach to Fight Tuberculosis Discovered

The only vaccine, developed almost 100 years ago, offers limited protection and patients are becoming increasingly resistant to available drugs. Despite this significant impact on humankind, very little is known about how tuberculosis develops and spreads in the body.

A group of researchers from the Gladstone Institutes, UC San Francisco (UCSF), and UC Berkeley used a systematic approach to get an entirely new look at the way tuberculosis infects people. Their study, published in the scientific journal Molecular Cell, uncovered

"With a better understanding of the mechanisms used by tuberculosis to disrupt our immune response, we could eventually optimize vaccine strategies, as well as explore therapies to supplement antibiotics," said Nevan J. Krogan, PhD, senior investigator at the Gladstone Institutes and director of the Quantitative Biosciences Institute at UCSF.

A New Way to Fight Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is a complex disease, given that it's caused by bacteria made up of 4,000 genes, as compared to viruses that generally have 10 or 15 genes. During infection, these genes produce approximately 100 proteins inside human cells. But until now, scientists knew virtually nothing about what these proteins do in the body.

Krogan, along with his colleague Jeffery S. Cox, PhD, from UC Berkeley, employed a mass spectrometry-based approach to identify interactions between tuberculosis proteins and human proteins.

"It's the first time this approach has been applied to tuberculosis," explained Cox, professor in molecular and cell biology and director of the Center for Emerging and Neglected Diseases at UC Berkeley. "Essentially, this technology works by placing a hook on the tuberculosis proteins. When we fish them out of the human cells, the human proteins to which they're attached come with them, so we can see what they interact with."

Using this method, the team of scientists targeted 34 tuberculosis proteins, very few of which had been studied before.

"We found 187 interactions between these tuberculosis proteins and human proteins," said Krogan, who is also a professor of cellular and molecular pharmacology at UCSF. "Each one of those connections could ultimately represent a drug target--a new way to fight tuberculosis."

One Connection Responds to Both Bacterial and Viral Infections

After their initial discovery, Krogan and Cox focused their attention on one specific connection. They studied the physical interaction between the human protein CBL and a tuberculosis protein called LpqN.

They showed that when they remove the LpqN protein, tuberculosis can't infect human cells as well. However, when the CBL protein is also deleted, the tuberculosis infection can resume its regular growth. This suggests that CBL is involved in limiting bacterial infections.

"Interestingly, we discovered that when CBL is removed, cells also become more resistant to infections by viruses, such as herpes," said Cox. "We believe that CBL acts as a switch to toggle between anti-bacterial and anti-viral responses in the cell. That's why it's important to study the interactions between proteins in an unbiased way; you never know what you'll find!"

A Holistic View of Complex Problems

By studying how proteins interact and work together, scientists can begin to map proteins onto pathways and find unexpected connections. They can then compare the protein interactions across many pathogens and identify similarities.

To this end, Krogan and Cox recently founded the Host Pathogen Mapping Initiative with investigators from Gladstone, UCSF, UC Berkeley, and UC San Diego. Through this initiative, they will comprehensively map the gene and protein networks underlying infectious disease and develop technologies to lead to novel and targeted therapies.

The two scientists also helped launch the BioFulcrum Viral and Infectious Disease Research Program at Gladstone in 2017. The goal of this program is to develop host-directed therapies.

"Most therapies to fight infection currently target the virus or bacteria," said Krogan. "But viruses and bacteria mutate quickly and develop resistance to existing treatments. Instead, we want to target human host proteins involved in common pathways. This could allow us to develop therapies that use a single drug to treat multiple pathogens."

The scientists have already identified commonly hijacked pathways in human cells. The human genes hijacked by tuberculosis, for instance, are the same genes mutated in many other disease states, including cancer and autism.

Krogan added, "It's about finding the cell's Achilles' heel, and targeting it to fight many diseases at once."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.

Quiz on Tuberculosis

Quiz on Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is a major health care concern, especially in Africa and South East Asia. Brush up your information on tuberculosis by taking this quiz. ...

Step Forward in Fight to Eliminate Tuberculosis

Step Forward in Fight to Eliminate Tuberculosis

Effectiveness of a new way to prevent people with latent tuberculosis infection developing the full-blown disease has been evaluated by researchers.

The Lungs - Animation

The Lungs - Animation

The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.

Diet in Tuberculosis

Diet in Tuberculosis

Patients with tuberculosis should eat a healthy diet so that they build up their immunity to fight against tuberculosis.

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis

Extra pulmonary tuberculosis is infection of tissues and organs other than the lungs by mycobacterium tuberculosis and related organisms.

Fever

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

Pleural Effusion

Pleural Effusion

Pleural effusion is the accumulation of fluid in the space between the two coverings (pleura) of the lung. The ability of the lung to expand is affected.

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Tuberculin skin test and Interferon  Release Assays are tests used to screen for tuberculosis.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

Stomach Tuberculosis

Stomach Tuberculosis

Abdominal tuberculosis, which is a form of extrapulmonary tuberculosis, affects the gastrointestinal tract, spleen, pancreas, liver, peritoneum, omentum and lymph nodes adjacent to these organs.

More News on:

Tuberculosis Tracheostomy Pleural Effusion Silicosis Screening Tests for Tuberculosis Fever Cough Symptom Evaluation Diet in Tuberculosis Stomach Tuberculosis Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Birth Control Implant / Nexplanon

Birth Control Implant / Nexplanon

Birth Control Implant is a long-acting birth control contraceptive inserted into the arm. It is a ...

 Mastocytosis

Mastocytosis

Mastocytosis is a rare condition marked by accumulation of mast cells under the skin and various ...

 Lusutrombopag - Drug Information

Lusutrombopag - Drug Information

Lusutrombopag is used to treat abnormally low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia) in adult patients ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive