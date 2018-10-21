Using Electric Potential Sensing (EPS) technology, the scientists have created an electrometer-based amplifier prototype, which can now detect baby's heartbeat just by placing the device on pregnant mom's tummy. This technology doesn't require any gel to be applied before use. The findings of this study are published in the AIP Advances journal.

Listen to Your Baby’s Heart Beat Without Going to the Hospital

Dr. Elizabeth Rendon-Morales has developed a new technology that would greatly benefit women experiencing high-risk pregnancy factors, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, preeclampsia, and gestational high blood pressure, who require regular monitoring to ensure the wellbeing of their baby.Dr. Rendon-Morales, a Lecturer in Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of Sussex, said: "Currently expectant mothers with health concerns about their babies have to go through the stress of going to the hospital to check on the heartbeat of their child.The research is the first significant update in the technology used to measure babies' heart rates for 40 years and moves away from the existing use of silver chloride electrodes.Instead, the University of Sussex has developed a new approach.Dr Rodrigo Aviles-Espinosa, a research fellow at the University of Sussex and co-author of the study said: "This technology is a step forward for home-based medical devices, benefiting not only health service providers though resource optimization, but also expectant mothers who are experiencing a very exciting, but sometimes stressful, moment in their lives."This technology will give peace of mind in providing answers very quickly and ultimately ensuring the baby's wellbeing."This can be used to clinically assess congenital cardiac diseases such as arrhythmia and to monitor processes associated with body autoregulation such as blood pressure and heart vascular tone.The electrocardiogram can isolate the baby's heartbeat from the mother's with pinpoint accuracy, providing a simple reading without the need for any additional processing.Devices currently in use require complex signal-conditioning algorithms to separate the maternal and fetal cardiac waveforms.The new detector also removes the need for a special gel to be applied to the skin. This is necessary when using silver chloride electrodes, in order to establish a reading, but the process can produce inaccurate readings.Dr. Rendon-Morales said: "Although the ultrasound procedure is described as being non-invasive, having gel rubbed on your skin and then an electrode pressed against your womb is invasive and can be an uncomfortable experience for mothers. With this new heart monitor, expectant mothers can get reassurance that their baby is doing fine within a few seconds, removing the unnecessary stress and worry that waiting for a hospital scan currently involves."The new baby monitor has grown out of previous work Dr. Rendon-Morales had published in 2015 in which she used highly sensitive sensors to map the electrical activity of the developing heart in the embryos of zebrafish, which are 2,500 times smaller than human hearts.The potential of the technology to be adapted for human mothers and babies was recognized by Dr. Heike Rabe, a consultant neonatologist at Brighton and Sussex Medical School.Dr. Rabe said: "At the moment it is sometimes difficult to distinguish between the heartbeat of the mother and that of the baby with the current ultrasound technique.Source: Eurekalert