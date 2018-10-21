medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Teens are Failing to Recognize the Addiction Risk That Juul E-cigarettes may Posses: Study

by Rishika Gupta on  October 21, 2018 at 1:53 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Teens who use Juul E-cigarettes may not be paying attention to the product's addictive potential, as they may be using it more often than a person who regularly smokes real cigarettes. They may be getting to the product without even knowing it. The findings of this study are published in the journal of JAMA Network Open journal.
Teens are Failing to Recognize the Addiction Risk That Juul E-cigarettes may Posses: Study
Teens are Failing to Recognize the Addiction Risk That Juul E-cigarettes may Posses: Study

"I was surprised and concerned that so many youths were using Juul more frequently than other products," said the study's senior author, Bonnie Halpern-Felsher, Ph.D., professor of pediatrics. "We need to help them understand the risks of addiction. This is not a combustible cigarette, but it still contains an enormous amount of nicotine -- at least as much as a pack of cigarettes."

The data show a worrisome disconnect between teens' perceptions of their Juul use and the actual addiction, the researchers said. "We ask, 'Do you feel addicted?' And they say no, but a series of questions on a validated scale for assessing the loss of autonomy over nicotine show that they're dependent," said the study's lead author, Karma McKelvey, Ph.D., a postdoctoral scholar.

More nicotine

Juul e-cigarettes first went on sale in 2015 and now accounted for two-thirds of the U.S. e-cigarette market. They deliver more nicotine than competing brands of e-cigarettes and produce a throat hit that is more comparable to conventional cigarettes than their predecessors. Juul's design, using flavored nicotine-containing liquids inhaled from colorful pods that resemble USB flash drives, also appeal to the youth market.

The Food and Drug Administration recently launched a campaign to warn youths of the dangers of e-cigarettes and attempt to stop Juul sales to young people. However, little scientific research has been done on the impact of Juul use on teenagers and young adults.

The Stanford researchers decided to ask about Juul as part of a tobacco-use study they have been conducting in 10 California high schools. In the first phase of the study, completed in 2014 and 2015, more than 700 students in ninth or 12th grade answered questions about their use and perceptions of tobacco products. The new findings come from follow-up questionnaires completed by 445 participants from this study. They were in 12th grade or a few years out of high school when the new data were collected.

Participants answered questions about whether they had ever heard of Juul; if and how often they used conventional cigarettes, Juul or other types of e-cigarettes; their use of flavored e-cigarette products; their perceptions of the social acceptability of the various products; and their perceptions of the products' risks and benefits. Participants who used any form of e-cigarette also completed a standardized questionnaire to assess their degree of nicotine dependence.

About half of the participants had heard of Juul, and 15.6 percent had used the brand. Other e-cigarettes were used by 30.4 percent of participants, while conventional cigarettes were smoked by 24.3 percent of participants. About two-thirds of the participants who used these products used more than one type of product: some combination of Juul, other e-cigarettes and conventional cigarettes.

The participants reported using Juul about twice as often as smoking conventional cigarettes when asked about the use of tobacco products over the past seven or past 30 days.

Believed to be less harmful

Participants thought Juul e-cigarettes were less harmful or addictive than other products mentioned in the survey. However, among the participants who had tried Juul, 58.8 percent reported that they had used Juul within the last 30 days. Among participants who had tried other e-cigarettes or conventional cigarettes, 30.1 percent, and 28.3 percent, respectively, reported use within the last 30 days. This was the most striking difference between Juul users and users of other e-cigarettes and conventional cigarettes, and it raises concerns about higher rates of addiction among Juul users, Halpern-Felsher said.

Answers to the validated questionnaire about the loss of autonomy over nicotine use suggested similar levels of nicotine dependence between Juul users and those using other e-cigarettes, she noted, although the sensitivity of the questionnaire may have been limited by the relatively small number of participants.

The study's results emphasize the need for clear public-health messages about the risks of new types of e-cigarettes, including Juul, the researchers said. "The absence of clear messaging is interpreted as safety among adolescents," McKelvey said. Nicotine-containing products are particularly risky for teens, she added. "The earlier you're exposed to nicotine, the higher the likelihood that you'll be addicted throughout your life."

Teachers and parents also need better information, Halpern-Felsher said. "We need to get in front of identifying and explaining new and different nicotine-containing products so that we can regulate them and protect youth from using them," she said. "It took quite a while for teachers to start realizing that this product [Juul] existed and that what they were seeing in classrooms were not USBs.."

Halpern-Felsher and her team have developed a free tobacco prevention toolkit. It is available online for educators, parents and others working with young people at http://med.stanford.edu/tobaccopreventiontoolkit.html.

Mike Baiocchi, Ph.D., assistant professor of medicine at the Stanford Prevention Research Center, was also an author of the paper. Baiocchi is a member of Stanford Bio-X, and Halpern-Felsher is a member of the Stanford's Child Health Research Institute and the Stanford Cancer Institute.

The research was funded by the National Cancer Institute (grant 1P50CA180890), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Center for Tobacco Products, and the Child Health Research Institute.

Stanford's Department of Pediatrics also supported the work.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Active Use of E-cigarettes May Help Smokers Quit

Active Use of E-cigarettes May Help Smokers Quit

Use of e-cigarettes more actively may help smokers quit, finds a new study.

Don't Treat E-cigarettes Like Cigarettes: Report

Don't Treat E-cigarettes Like Cigarettes: Report

Cigarette might appear in the term e-cigarette but that is as far as their similarities extend, revealed study.

Cannabis Use in E-cigarettes by US Youth: Report

Cannabis Use in E-cigarettes by US Youth: Report

Among e-cigarette users, nearly 1 in 3 high school students and nearly 1 in 4 middle school students reported having ever used cannabis in e-cigarettes, revealed survey.

Telangana to Discuss Ban on E-cigarettes upon Centre's Order

Telangana to Discuss Ban on E-cigarettes upon Centre's Order

Telangana is set to discuss the ban on e-cigarettes following an advice from the center.

Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Smokers use tobacco or nicotine regularly in spite of being aware of negative health consequences. Nicotine dependence can be treated by using medications which could help quit smoking.

More News on:

Drug Detox Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Armpit Lumps

Home Remedies for Armpit Lumps

A lump in the armpit can be due to a benign infection, allergy or fatty tissue growth. It is ...

 Health Benefits of Fennel Seeds

Health Benefits of Fennel Seeds

Fennel seeds are a must-have in almost every Indian kitchen due to its health quotient. Here are a ...

 Diet For Vertigo

Diet For Vertigo

True vertigo is a severe form of dizziness that is a movement hallucination. Try out some of these ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive