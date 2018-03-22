medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Common Smartwatches can Now Detect Irregular Heartbeats

by Preethi Sivaswaamy Mohana on  March 22, 2018 at 12:12 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Irregular heartbeat, or atrial fibrillation (AF) can be detected with a smartwatch coupled with a machine learning algorithm, finds a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA Cardiology .
Common Smartwatches can Now Detect Irregular Heartbeats
Common Smartwatches can Now Detect Irregular Heartbeats

Bottom Line: The smartwatch showed high accuracy in a small group of patients undergoing treatment to restore normal heart rhythm but with lower accuracy in a larger group of people with a self-reported history of AF.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Atrial fibrillation affects 34 million people worldwide and is a leading cause of stroke. AF often has no symptoms and it can go undetected until a stroke happens. There is interest in readily accessible ways to monitor for AF.

Who and When: 9,750 participants with an Apple Watch enrolled in the Health eHeart Study, including 347 with self-reported AF, and another group of 51 patients undergoing cardioversion, a treatment using medication or electricity, to restore regular heart rhythm from 2016 to March 2017; participants wore smartwatches to collect heart rate and step count data as part of the development and training of a deep neural network, which is a type of machine learning algorithm, to detect AF.

What (Study Measures): Validation of the neural network to detect AF with 51 patients undergoing cardioversion compared against the standard of 12-lead electrocardiography (ECG); and a second exploratory analysis using smartwatch data from 1,617 ambulatory individuals to classify those with AF compared against self-reported AF.

How (Study Design): This was an observational study. Scientists were not intervening for purposes of the study and cannot control all the natural differences that could explain the study findings.

Authors: Gregory M. Marcus, M.D., M.A.S., University of California, San Francisco, and co-authors.

Study Limitation: All participants already owned a smartwatch or, among the patients undergoing cardioversion, had a coordinator provide assistance; therefore, it is possible these results would not generalize to less tech-savvy individuals.

Study Conclusions: These data support further research regarding the use of commercially available smartwatches coupled with a deep neural network for the purpose of detecting AF.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Related Links

Cardiac Pacemaker for Abnormal Heart Rhythms

Cardiac Pacemaker for Abnormal Heart Rhythms

A pacemaker stimulates the heart with electrical signals when it detects arrhythmias of the heart. Pacemakers are classified based on the number of lead electrodes used and the type of pacing involved.

Hypoglycemia can be Detected by a Heart Beat Monitor

Hypoglycemia can be Detected by a Heart Beat Monitor

A wearable heart beat monitor helps in early detection of hypoglycemia in type 1 diabetes patients. Hypoglycemia if untreated leads to seizures loss of consciousness or even death

Excess Alcohol Consumption can Increase Your Heart Rate

Excess Alcohol Consumption can Increase Your Heart Rate

Drinking alcohol at a higher level can increase the heart rate triggering arrhythmias and atrial fibrillation, finds a new study.

Targets for Therapies to Prevent or Delay Heart Failure Identified

Targets for Therapies to Prevent or Delay Heart Failure Identified

Therapeutic targets to prevent or delay heart failure from pressure overload of the heart, and a potential biomarker for the same have been identified by research that claims that the infiltration of macrophages into the heart is a required step on ...

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bladder Neck Incision

Bladder Neck Incision

Bladder neck incision is a surgical procedure where cuts are made in the neck of the urinary ...

 Tourette Syndrome

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and ...

 Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Some drugs or therapeutic agents cause undesirable reactions in lungs, known as drug-induced ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...