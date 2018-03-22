medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Using Amino Acid Transporters as Drug Targets

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 22, 2018 at 12:08 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Study highlights the opportunities and challenges in using amino acid transporters as drug targets. The study published in SLAS Discovery, is authored by Prof. Stefan Broer, Ph.D. of the Australian National University.
Using Amino Acid Transporters as Drug Targets
Using Amino Acid Transporters as Drug Targets

Amino Acid Transporters as Disease Modifiers and Drug Targets provides an overview of methods used to identify new inhibitors for amino acid transporters and outlines cell and organ function where these can be used to modulate, prevent or to treat diseases.

The review highlights the demand for better inhibitors of amino acid transport processes and outlines promising new strategies and targets to develop amino acid transporters as drug targets. Cancer cells, for instance, need essential amino acids to proliferate and metastasize. Amino acid transporters are essential for capturing of nutrients from blood vessels, which can be blocked by specific inhibitors.

This is an area of active research and a promising strategy to treat cancer. In the brain, amino acids serve as excitatory and inhibitory neurotransmitters, which are quickly removed to terminate nerve impulses. Amino acid transporters can be targeted to enhance inhibition or excitation, a strategy used to treat chronic pain and possibly schizophrenia and general brain damage.

Amino acids are generated from the breakdown of protein nutrition and are required as nutrients for cell growth, neurotransmission in the brain and cellular metabolism. Blocking some of these functions can treat diseases such as cancer, diabetes and chronic pain.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Related Links

Amino Acid for Brain Cancer Therapy

Amino Acid for Brain Cancer Therapy

Brain tumors are often treated by photodynamic therapy,because of its specificity.It can target very small regions containing cancerous cells while sparing the normal cells around it from damage.

Link Between Amino Acid Cysteine and Huntington's Disease

Link Between Amino Acid Cysteine and Huntington's Disease

While there are many ways human cells regulate oxidative stress, those involving cysteine play a central role in Huntington's disease.

Amino Acid Linked to Poor Performance Under Sleep Restriction Identified

Amino Acid Linked to Poor Performance Under Sleep Restriction Identified

The amino acid acetylcarnitine, which transports fatty acids into the mitochondria - may predict neurobehavioral vulnerability to sleep loss in healthy adults.

Amino Acid Serine Curbs Cancer Cell Growth

Amino Acid Serine Curbs Cancer Cell Growth

Many types of cancer require synthesis of serine, a non-essential amino acid to sustain rapid, constant and unregulated growth.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Spirulina

Spirulina

Spirulina is a blue-green algae that is grown globally as a health supplement. Of late there is an effort to promote spirulina as the “food of the future”.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India Spirulina 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bladder Neck Incision

Bladder Neck Incision

Bladder neck incision is a surgical procedure where cuts are made in the neck of the urinary ...

 Tourette Syndrome

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and ...

 Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Some drugs or therapeutic agents cause undesirable reactions in lungs, known as drug-induced ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...