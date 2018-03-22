Sitting Too Much May Up Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms

Sitting for long periods and lack of physical activity can increase the risk of developing lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS), reveals a new study.
In a BJU International study, about 69,795 middle-aged Korean men were investigated.
A team led by researchers at the Kangbuk Samsung Hospital, in South Korea, found that the incidence rate of LUTS
, which relate to urine storage and/or voiding disturbances was 39 per 1000 person-years.
‘Lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) can be prevented by reducing sitting time and promoting physical activity.’
A person-year is the number of years of follow-up multiplied by the number of people in the study.
Urinary tract infection (UTI) is an infection which can happen anywhere along the urinary tract.
Urinary tract infection is the second most common type of infection in the body. Owing to the female anatomy, women are more commonly affected by UTI than men.
Shorter urethra and proximity of the urethral opening to the anus and vagina (sources of bacteria) make women more prone to UTI.
"The results support the importance of both reducing sitting time and promoting physical activity for preventing LUTS," said lead author Dr. Heung Jae Park.
"Further studies are still needed to examine the influence of sedentary behaviors
on LUTS and its determinants," added senior author Dr. Seungho Ryu.
Source: Eurekalert