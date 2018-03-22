Fight Colon Cancer With An Extra Cup Of Coffee

Drinking excess coffee may help fight colon cancer, finds a new study. It may also help lower the risk of recurring tumors and death associated with colon cancer.

‘Benefits of increased coffee consumption have also been associated with lower risk of several other cancers, such as prostate, endometrial, skin, and liver cancers. In addition, they have also found that the coffee drinkers have a lower risk of death from vascular causes such as heart attack or stroke.’ "We don't quite know how



That's important because colorectal cancer is the second-leading causes of cancer deaths in Texas, according to the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). CPRIT estimates that about 10,000 Texans will be newly diagnosed with invasive colorectal cancer each year and approximately 3,500 will die of the disease.



Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer that is diagnosed in both men and women in the United States, with nearly 5 percent of men and just over 4 percent of women developing the disease over their lifetime.



The American Cancer Society estimates that in the United States, over 97,000 new cases of colon cancer and 43,000 new cases of rectal cancer will be diagnosed in this year alone.



Scientists also have found associations between coffee consumption and a lowered risk of several other cancers, including prostate, endometrial, skin, and liver cancers. In addition, studies have found coffee drinkers have a lower risk of death from vascular causes such as heart attack or stroke, and



But nutritionist Lona Sandon, Assistant Professor in the School of Health Professions at UT Southwestern, which is recognizing its 75th anniversary this year, notes that coffee-drinking can backfire if you add too many extras added to your coffee.



"Hold the extra cream and sugar. Excess calories that lead to excess body weight increase heart disease, diabetes, and cancer risk," said Lona Sandon.



