medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Targets for Therapies to Prevent or Delay Heart Failure Identified

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  March 21, 2018 at 11:52 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Heart failure from pressure overload of the heart may be prevented or delayed through suppression of the cells CCR2+ macrophages (immune cells) as they cause heart failure, research at the University of Alabama at Birmingham finds.
Targets for Therapies to Prevent or Delay Heart Failure Identified
Targets for Therapies to Prevent or Delay Heart Failure Identified

In a study published in the journal JACC: Basic to Translational Science, Sumanth Prabhu, M.D., and colleagues found that preventing the early infiltration of CCR2+ macrophages into the heart, after experimental pressure overload in a mouse model, significantly lessened the heart's enlargement and reduced pumping ability that leads to later heart failure. Thus, this infiltration is a required step in the path toward heart failure.

Macrophages are immune cells that engulf and remove damaged or dead cells in response to tissue injury or infection. They also may present antigens to other immune cell types.

The most common forms of pressure overload are aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the aortic valve of the heart that forces the heart muscle to overwork, and high blood pressure. Aortic stenosis affects about one in 50 people over 65 years of age.

The UAB researchers used two different methods to prevent early macrophage infiltration -- an inhibitor of the macrophage cell-surface CCR2 chemokine receptor, and an antibody that selectively removes CCR2+ macrophages. Migrating macrophages use the CCR2 receptor to home in on damaged tissues in the body that are releasing chemokines. Preventing early macrophage infiltration, Prabhu and colleagues say, may offer a therapeutic target in human disease.

Researchers had previously known that pressure-overload heart failure is associated with inflammation cause by activated T-cells. The present UAB study showed the link between infiltrating macrophages and the T-cell response during pressure overload of the heart.

Prabhu and colleagues found, one week after inducing pressure load that the heart showed increased expression of three attractant chemokines that are able to bind to the CCR2 receptor on macrophages. They also found an increased number of monocytes with the cell-surface markers Ly6C and CCR2 circulating in the blood, and they saw an eightfold increase in CCR2+ macrophages infiltrating into the heart. Those macrophages are derived from the circulating monocytes.

The UAB researchers suggest that increased circulating monocytes might serve as an easily measurable biomarker that reflects cardiac tissue CCR2+ macrophage expansion. The circulating monocytes, along with other clinical, imaging and biochemical biomarkers, could guide patient selection for a prospective clinical trial to find out whether modulating CCR2 macrophages in humans with pressure-overload hypertrophy will delay or prevent later transition to heart failure.

In the study, the Prabhu group found that blocking the infiltration of macrophages to the heart also suppressed infiltration of inflammatory T-cells into the heart and T-cell expansion in the lymph nodes that drain from the heart.

"Taken together, these data indicate that blood monocyte-derived macrophages infiltrating the heart early after pressure overload are indispensable for the sustained T-cell activation that underlies remodeling progression and the transition to heart failure," the researchers concluded.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 

Cardiogenic Shock

Cardiogenic Shock

Cardiogenic shock is defined as reduced cardiac output due to inability of the heart to pump adequate blood in the presence of a normal blood volume.

Pulmonary Edema

Pulmonary Edema

Pulmonary edema or fluid in the lungs is caused by congestive heart failure and several other conditions, including pneumonia, exposure to certain toxins etc.

Heart Cancer

Heart Cancer

Malignant heart cancer is extremely rare. Benign tumors of the heart too are rare, with early detection and removal being the key to survival.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called  Congenital heart diseases.

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.

Infective Endocarditis

Infective Endocarditis

Infective endocarditis has been arbitrarily categorized as acute or subacute based on the length of symptoms before presentation.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Amoebic Dysentery Congenital Heart Disease Heart Healthy Heart Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Infective Endocarditis Cough Symptom Evaluation 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and ...

 Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Some drugs or therapeutic agents cause undesirable reactions in lungs, known as drug-induced ...

 Facts on Sleep Disorder

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders are collectively known as ''Somnipathy.'' There are over 70 different medically ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...