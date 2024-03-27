Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, March 27). Top 10 Fruits to Avoid on an Empty Stomach . Medindia. Retrieved on Mar 27, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/top-10-fruits-to-avoid-on-an-empty-stomach-215307-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "Top 10 Fruits to Avoid on an Empty Stomach". Medindia. Mar 27, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/top-10-fruits-to-avoid-on-an-empty-stomach-215307-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "Top 10 Fruits to Avoid on an Empty Stomach". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/top-10-fruits-to-avoid-on-an-empty-stomach-215307-1.htm. (accessed Mar 27, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. Top 10 Fruits to Avoid on an Empty Stomach. Medindia, viewed Mar 27, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/top-10-fruits-to-avoid-on-an-empty-stomach-215307-1.htm.