Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, March 27). Wake Up and Melt Fat: 5 Morning Drinks to Kickstart Your Metabolism . Medindia. Retrieved on Mar 27, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/wake-up-and-melt-fat-5-morning-drinks-to-kickstart-your-metabolism-215308-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "Wake Up and Melt Fat: 5 Morning Drinks to Kickstart Your Metabolism". Medindia. Mar 27, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/wake-up-and-melt-fat-5-morning-drinks-to-kickstart-your-metabolism-215308-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "Wake Up and Melt Fat: 5 Morning Drinks to Kickstart Your Metabolism". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/wake-up-and-melt-fat-5-morning-drinks-to-kickstart-your-metabolism-215308-1.htm. (accessed Mar 27, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. Wake Up and Melt Fat: 5 Morning Drinks to Kickstart Your Metabolism. Medindia, viewed Mar 27, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/wake-up-and-melt-fat-5-morning-drinks-to-kickstart-your-metabolism-215308-1.htm.