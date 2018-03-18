medindia
Top, Easy Tips to Ease Your Digestive Issues

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 18, 2018 at 11:33 PM Diet & Nutrition News
Binging on fast food is a common problem which may upset bowel movements. Nutritionist and dietitian Nmami Agarwal; and Mehar Rajput, nutritionist and dietician at Fitpass, have listed a few digestive saviours:
*Ginger: It's a wonderful overall healthy herb that aids digestion, reduce inflammation and heartburn. This not only relaxes but also soothes the intestinal track. Have a sip of ginger water with few drops of lemon after every meal and feel the benefit of the wonder herb.

*Fennel seeds: Phytonutrients in fennel give it an antioxidative property and effectively helps in reducing gas and bloating. Chewing the seeds or making tea with it will stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes, that further reduces heartburn, inflammation of the stomach and intestine. Make it a habit of having one spoon of fennel seeds after every meal. It will surely give you remarkable health benefits.

*Cumin seeds: These help in secretion of various digestive enzymes in the pancreas that aid in digestion and absorption of nutrients. Enjoy the flavour and its benefits by adding roasted cumin or its grounded form in curd, buttermilk, shikanji, salad and soups.

*Probiotic: Probiotics are the live micro-organisms that may be able to prevent and treat some illnesses. Promoting a healthy digestive tract and healthy immune system are its most important and primary function. These are also commonly known as friendly, healthy and good bacteria. People can get a healthy dose of probiotic in foods like yogurt, kefir and kombucha, which provide numerous health benefits including strengthening the immune system, preventing urinary tract infection, allergies and cold

*Yogurt: Though most dairy products are difficult to digest, a serving of plain yogurt can have quite the opposite effect. Yogurt contains probiotics that help in increasing the number of good bacteria in the gut for a healthy stomach, aiding in digestion and reducing the uncomfortable feeling of being bloated.

*Oat bran: It's a significant source of both soluble and insoluble fiber. Bran, the nutrient-rich husk is removed from polished and refined grains such as white flour, depleting much of the fiber, minerals, and vitamins that are essential for healthy digestive function. Oat bran contains soluble fiber that absorbs water to become a gel-like substance in the digestive tract.

*Papaya: It is one of the fruits popular for curing upset stomach and diarrhea. Eating papaya encourages digestion, eases indigestion, and helps with constipation. The magic is in the enzymes papain, a natural digestive enzyme that breaks up foods irritating the stomach and chymopapain, which help break down proteins and soothe the stomach by promoting a healthy acidic environment.

*Bananas: These are easily digestible fruits that provide instant energy. Like papaya, they also contain pectin, which help to naturally initiate bowel movements.

Source: IANS

