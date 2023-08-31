About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Is There Life After Death?
Is There Life After Death?

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 31, 2023 at 5:40 PM
Highlights:
  • Dr. Jeffrey Long, a Kentucky radiation oncologist, has extensively studied over 5,000 near-death experiences (NDEs) and is convinced that life continues after death
  • He founded the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation in 1998 and defines NDEs as lucid episodes where individuals perceive consciousness apart from the body during actual or impending death
  • Despite exhaustive scientific exploration, Long has not found any satisfactory scientific explanations for NDEs

A radiation oncologist from Kentucky, who asserts to have investigated over 5,000 near-death experiences, firmly believes in the existence of life after death. Dr. Jeffrey Long, who established the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation in 1998 during his medical residency, characterizes near-death experiences (NDEs) as instances of "lucid encounters involving perceived consciousness apart from the body, occurring during actual or impending death."

He further elucidates NDEs as occurrences in which an individual, either comatose or clinically deceased, lacking a heartbeat, undergoes a clear experience where they perceive sights, sounds, and emotions, and interact with other entities. Jeffrey is reported to gather accounts from individuals who have undergone NDEs and assess them from a scientific perspective.

The 'Out-Of-Body' Experience by 45% of Patients

"In light of compelling evidence, I've reached the definite conclusion that an afterlife exists," Jeffrey stated. He notes the distinctiveness of each NDE while highlighting recurrent patterns.

The physician disclosed that approximately 45% of patients mentioned having an out-of-body encounter.

Jeffrey explained that people describe "their consciousness detaching from their physical body, frequently hovering above," granting them the ability to observe and hear their surroundings. Subsequent to this out-of-body episode, individuals recount transitioning into another realm. Many recount passing through a tunnel and encountering a radiant light. They are then welcomed by departed loved ones, including pets, appearing at the peak of their vitality. A prevailing feeling of love and serenity is reported by the majority. These individuals often perceive this alternate realm as their true home.
Illustrating this with an example, he recounted a case where a woman lost consciousness while riding her horse on a trail. While her body remained on the trail, her consciousness supposedly accompanied the horse as it galloped back to the stable. Later, she was able to accurately describe the events at the stable despite her physical absence. This account was corroborated by others who had not communicated with her (1 Trusted Source
The life-after-death phenomenon

Go to source).

Absence of Scientific Rationale

However, Jeffrey conceded that he has not come across any "scientific rationale for these occurrences." He stated, "I've examined brain research and considered all plausible explanations for NDEs. The reality is that none of them adequately explain the phenomenon."

Even in the face of the unknown, the human spirit continues to seek the light of understanding, casting its glow on the possibility of an existence beyond the veil.

Reference :
  1. The life-after-death phenomenon - (https:pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/258721/)


Source: Medindia
