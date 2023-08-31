5000 Mosquito Repellents Donated for 'Fight The Bite' Project in Amritsar

In response to the alarming upsurge in vector-borne diseases, particularly in Amritsar, the Phulkari-Women of Amritsar organization has taken a proactive stance. Collaborating with the district administration, they have donated a substantial quantity of 5,000 tubes of mosquito repellents to the Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar.



This joint effort seeks to counter the mounting threat of diseases transmitted by vectors such as mosquitoes. The initiative has gained traction through a dynamic partnership between Phulkari-Women of Amritsar (WOA), the Government of Punjab, and the Indian Red Cross.