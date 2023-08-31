5000 Mosquito Repellents Donated for 'Fight The Bite' Project in Amritsar

- Phulkari-Women of Amritsar and the district administration joined forces to counter the rising threat of vector-borne diseases in Amritsar
- They donated 5,000 mosquito repellents
- The project “Fight the Bite” aims to address the pressing health crisis through a partnership with the Indian Red Cross and the Government of Punjab
In response to the alarming upsurge in vector-borne diseases, particularly in Amritsar, the Phulkari-Women of Amritsar organization has taken a proactive stance. Collaborating with the district administration, they have donated a substantial quantity of 5,000 tubes of mosquito repellents to the Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar.
This joint effort seeks to counter the mounting threat of diseases transmitted by vectors such as mosquitoes. The initiative has gained traction through a dynamic partnership between Phulkari-Women of Amritsar (WOA), the Government of Punjab, and the Indian Red Cross.
Project "Fight the Bite"A significant stride towards safeguarding public health has been initiated through the project named "Fight the Bite." Spearheaded by Amaan Singh Bubber, a Class XII student at Spring Dale High School, this endeavor is backed by Phulkari WOA. The project is framed as a community-driven initiative and is underpinned by an exhaustive report.
Chikungunya Situation in India
Go to source).
Amaan Singh Bubber expressed his resolute commitment to community welfare, highlighting the urgency of tackling this health crisis head-on. The donation of mosquito repellents, he emphasized, can yield tangible improvements in the lives of individuals residing in high-risk areas.
Aarti Khanna, the president of Phulkari WOA, shed light on the organization's multifaceted approach to address the issue. An ongoing campaign has been initiated to raise funds for the project, amplifying the impact of health awareness efforts and extending aid to those in need.
Comprehensive Awareness and Prevention: Significant part of Project "Fight the Bite"The "Fight the Bite" project extends beyond material assistance. It encompasses a robust awareness campaign designed to arm the community with knowledge and tools for effective prevention.
This multi-pronged approach includes an engaging Instagram page, live sessions featuring disease specialists, a well-attended press conference, targeted email outreach to educational institutions, and the distribution of educational materials in high-risk areas. By fostering awareness and disseminating pertinent information, the project strives to empower individuals to protect themselves and their communities.
Phulkari WOA's initiative aligns closely with its overarching objectives. The project is dedicated to improving public health conditions, promoting unity within the community, and curbing the further proliferation of vector-borne diseases in areas of heightened risk. At its core, this undertaking embodies the values of communal support and empathy, urging all members of the community to actively participate in this urgent mission.
In a symbolic demonstration of solidarity and resolve, Phulkari recently welcomed renowned celebrity chef Ritu Dalmia to launch the "Fight the Bite" project. The occasion also marked the release of the second edition of "Home Food Trails," a cookbook initially published in 2020 by Phulkari WOA.
This eventful evening commemorated the first anniversary of the Poshan Program, an initiative aimed at furnishing economically disadvantaged students with nutritious sustenance. The program's holistic approach includes regular anthropometric assessments, a testament to its sustained positive impact.
In the midst of mounting challenges, the "Fight the Bite" project serves as a poignant reminder of the potency of unity and compassion. By rallying the community, fostering awareness, and equipping individuals with preventive measures, this initiative stands as a beacon of hope and resilience against adversity.
"Beat the Bite: Mosquito Prevention for a Healthier Tomorrow."
Reference :
- Chikungunya Situation in India - (https:ncvbdc.mohfw.gov.in/index4.php?lang=1&level=0&linkid=486&lid=3765)
Source: Medindia
Advertisement