About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
5000 Mosquito Repellents Donated for 'Fight The Bite' Project in Amritsar
Advertisement

5000 Mosquito Repellents Donated for 'Fight The Bite' Project in Amritsar

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 31, 2023 at 5:18 PM
Highlights:
  • Phulkari-Women of Amritsar and the district administration joined forces to counter the rising threat of vector-borne diseases in Amritsar
  • They donated 5,000 mosquito repellents
  • The project “Fight the Bite” aims to address the pressing health crisis through a partnership with the Indian Red Cross and the Government of Punjab

In response to the alarming upsurge in vector-borne diseases, particularly in Amritsar, the Phulkari-Women of Amritsar organization has taken a proactive stance. Collaborating with the district administration, they have donated a substantial quantity of 5,000 tubes of mosquito repellents to the Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar.

This joint effort seeks to counter the mounting threat of diseases transmitted by vectors such as mosquitoes. The initiative has gained traction through a dynamic partnership between Phulkari-Women of Amritsar (WOA), the Government of Punjab, and the Indian Red Cross.

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Top 10 Interesting Health Facts on Dengue
Top 10 Interesting Health Facts on Dengue
Dengue has become the talk of the town! Here we are bringing you some interesting health facts on dengue to generate more awareness on the disease.
Advertisement


Project "Fight the Bite"

A significant stride towards safeguarding public health has been initiated through the project named "Fight the Bite." Spearheaded by Amaan Singh Bubber, a Class XII student at Spring Dale High School, this endeavor is backed by Phulkari WOA. The project is framed as a community-driven initiative and is underpinned by an exhaustive report.

The state of affairs is dire, with Amritsar reporting concerning figures of vector-borne disease cases. As of the latest report, the district has witnessed 200 cases of chikungunya, including 15 new cases and 57 cases that remain active. The number of dengue cases is equally unsettling, standing at 228, with four new cases and 34 active cases (1 Trusted Source
Chikungunya Situation in India

Go to source).
Top 15 Dos and Don´ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever
Top 15 Dos and Don´ts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever
Dengue can be easily prevented and managed if you follow proper precautionary measures. Here we give you the most important dos and don'ts for dengue fever.
Advertisement

Amaan Singh Bubber expressed his resolute commitment to community welfare, highlighting the urgency of tackling this health crisis head-on. The donation of mosquito repellents, he emphasized, can yield tangible improvements in the lives of individuals residing in high-risk areas.

Aarti Khanna, the president of Phulkari WOA, shed light on the organization's multifaceted approach to address the issue. An ongoing campaign has been initiated to raise funds for the project, amplifying the impact of health awareness efforts and extending aid to those in need.

Comprehensive Awareness and Prevention: Significant part of Project "Fight the Bite"

The "Fight the Bite" project extends beyond material assistance. It encompasses a robust awareness campaign designed to arm the community with knowledge and tools for effective prevention.

This multi-pronged approach includes an engaging Instagram page, live sessions featuring disease specialists, a well-attended press conference, targeted email outreach to educational institutions, and the distribution of educational materials in high-risk areas. By fostering awareness and disseminating pertinent information, the project strives to empower individuals to protect themselves and their communities.

Phulkari WOA's initiative aligns closely with its overarching objectives. The project is dedicated to improving public health conditions, promoting unity within the community, and curbing the further proliferation of vector-borne diseases in areas of heightened risk. At its core, this undertaking embodies the values of communal support and empathy, urging all members of the community to actively participate in this urgent mission.

In a symbolic demonstration of solidarity and resolve, Phulkari recently welcomed renowned celebrity chef Ritu Dalmia to launch the "Fight the Bite" project. The occasion also marked the release of the second edition of "Home Food Trails," a cookbook initially published in 2020 by Phulkari WOA.

This eventful evening commemorated the first anniversary of the Poshan Program, an initiative aimed at furnishing economically disadvantaged students with nutritious sustenance. The program's holistic approach includes regular anthropometric assessments, a testament to its sustained positive impact.

In the midst of mounting challenges, the "Fight the Bite" project serves as a poignant reminder of the potency of unity and compassion. By rallying the community, fostering awareness, and equipping individuals with preventive measures, this initiative stands as a beacon of hope and resilience against adversity.

"Beat the Bite: Mosquito Prevention for a Healthier Tomorrow."

Reference :
  1. Chikungunya Situation in India - (https:ncvbdc.mohfw.gov.in/index4.php?lang=1&level=0&linkid=486&lid=3765)


Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Quiz on Chikungunya
Quiz on Chikungunya
Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted by mosquito bite. Test your knowledge on Chikungunya by taking this quiz.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Chikungunya
Chikungunya
Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Leishmaniasis

Leishmaniasis

Leishmaniasis (Kala-azar) refers to the spectrum of infectious disease produced by species of the Leishmania ...
Malaria

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is ...
Yellow Fever

Yellow Fever

Yellow fever is a hemorrhagic fever that is transmitted by infected mosquitoes and it can lead to liver ...

Latest Lifestyle and Wellness

Is There Life After Death?

Is There Life After Death?

Dr. Jeffrey Long reveals intriguing patterns of near-death experiences, prompting a significant question; Is there truly life after death?
From Kitchen to Glamour: Ghee is The Navel of Immortality

From Kitchen to Glamour: Ghee is The Navel of Immortality

Learn how to use ghee, a common household ingredient, to achieve naturally beautiful skin and healthy body.
Deep Dive into the #75Hard Challenge

Deep Dive into the #75Hard Challenge

Exploring the 75 Hard Challenge – its foundation, benefits, and potential drawbacks. Get expert insights on whether this mental toughness program is right for you.
Raksha Bandhan: Nurturing the Bond of Care and Well-being!

Raksha Bandhan: Nurturing the Bond of Care and Well-being!

Raksha Bandhan, beyond the thread and gifts, is a promise of care. Dive into health tips that ensure your sibling's well-being this festive season.
Apple's Warning on Sleeping With Smartphones

Apple's Warning on Sleeping With Smartphones

There are risks associated with using phones near bedtime and can affect overall well-being, says Iphone's Guidelines
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

5000 Mosquito Repellents Donated for 'Fight The Bite' Project in Amritsar Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests