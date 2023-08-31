From Kitchen to Glamour: Ghee is The Navel of Immortality

Ayurveda, an ancient Indian system of medicine, supports the therapeutic properties of ghee, often referred to as the "Navel of Immortality."



Packed with essential nutrients, antioxidants, beneficial fats, vitamins, and minerals, ghee is often likened to the vital life force known as Ojas, suggesting its potential to enhance immunity and overall well-being, surpassing the benefits of traditional Ayurvedic treatments.