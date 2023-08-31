From Kitchen to Glamour: Ghee is The Navel of Immortality

- The Ayurvedic treasure of ghee, renowned as the "Navel of Immortality," is enriched with nutrients, antioxidants, and vitamins
- It promotes immunity and holistic well-being
- Embrace its potential by consuming a spoonful on an empty stomach, enhancing digestion, cellular health, brain function, and more, unlocking a holistic pathway to vitality
Ayurveda, an ancient Indian system of medicine, supports the therapeutic properties of ghee, often referred to as the "Navel of Immortality."
Packed with essential nutrients, antioxidants, beneficial fats, vitamins, and minerals, ghee is often likened to the vital life force known as Ojas, suggesting its potential to enhance immunity and overall well-being, surpassing the benefits of traditional Ayurvedic treatments.
While ghee is commonly consumed with meals like Rotis and dal, there's an alternative approach that could be even more effective for promoting overall health (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Characterisation of cow and buffalo ghee using fluorescence spectroscopy
Go to source).
Preparation of GheeGhee, the household staple, utilized for centuries, is believed to offer a multitude of benefits for the body's well-being.
Characterization of GheeGhee extracted from buffalo and cow milk has been studied using fluorescence spectroscopy. With the help of a spectrofluorometer, emission spectra of buffalo and cow ghee; vitamins A, B12, D, E, and K; and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) were measured. CLA, vitamin A, and beta-carotene were assigned to the bands at 390, 440, 480, and 525 nm. The spectra of vitamins and CLA in both ghee types confirmed their presence.
Ghee and its Multitude of BenefitsExperts propose that ingesting a spoonful of ghee on an empty stomach in the morning
Boosts Immunity
Regular consumption of ghee on an empty stomach could enhance immunity, aiding the body in combating toxins and illnesses. Ghee's antioxidants facilitate the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins and minerals, promoting gut health.
When combined with warm water, ghee's high butyric acid content supports digestion. It lubricates the intestinal walls, clears pathways, and reduces issues such as constipation, bloating, and stomach discomfort. This practice boosts metabolism, reduces acidity, acts as a mild laxative, and enhances nutrient absorption in the small intestine.
Supports Cellular Health
Ghee is rich in calcium, healthy fats, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins A, D, E, and K. Consuming ghee on an empty stomach can nourish and fortify the body's cells. It also aids in maintaining adequate hydration, preventing skin dryness, roughness, wrinkles, pimples, and acne.
Ghee has a positive impact on eye health by counteracting dryness and fatigue. Omega-3 fatty acids present in ghee contribute to alleviating vision-related issues.
Infection Protection
With its historical medicinal usage, ghee might offer protection against recurring infections affecting the chest, throat, and nose. Ingesting ghee on an empty stomach generates internal warmth, contributing to the management of minor ailments such as the common cold and fever.
Ingesting ghee on an empty stomach on a regular basis can enhance blood circulation and deter arterial hardening, thereby reducing the accumulation of harmful free radicals.
Promotes Brain Health
Ghee's benefits extend to brain health, as over 50% of the brain comprises fats. Optimal fatty acid levels are crucial for nerve cell functionality. Ghee supplies the necessary fats, hydrating the brain, sharpening mental agility, and sustaining focus.
Vitamin E in ghee, when taken on an empty stomach, can potentially shield the brain from diseases.
Eases Arthritis Discomfort
Ghee may bring relief to individuals dealing with arthritis pain. Omega-3 fatty acids found in ghee can help alleviate inflammation, benefiting those with osteoporosis. Women with calcium deficiency could also benefit.
Consuming a spoonful of ghee in the morning satisfies calcium needs, lubricating tissues and joints, alleviating discomfort, strengthening bones, and aiding in weight loss.
Improves Hair Health
Ghee also contributes to healthier hair when ingested on an empty stomach. It nourishes hair follicles, strengthens roots, and aids in controlling dandruff.
Facilitates Weight Loss
The presence of butyric acid and medium-chain triglycerides in ghee aids in eliminating toxins and stubborn fat, while also improving healthy cholesterol levels and gastrointestinal health.
It promotes heart health by reducing bad cholesterol by 10% to 20%, and omega-3 fatty acids assist in eliminating undesirable cholesterol.
This rich and versatile substance is not only a culinary delight but also holds a special place in holistic wellness.
Ghee: The Time-Honored Secret to Glowing SkinThe desire for a beautiful and confident appearance often leads individuals to resort to chemical-based creams and lotions for enhancing their beauty. However, these products can cause unwanted side effects such as skin rashes and itching. Natural and herbal products provide a safer, more effective alternative to chemical-based beauty products.
Thankfully, this super ingredient that is commonly available in most households can offer a natural and safer alternative. Ghee can be used as an array of skin essentials such as:
Moisturizing Elixir
Abundant in omega fatty acids, ghee plays a role in combating free radicals while providing nourishment to the skin. It possesses Vitamin A, which contributes to skin hydration.
Creating a mixture of two to three tablespoons of ghee with aloe vera gel and applying it to the face can work wonders in transforming lackluster skin into a healthy and radiant complexion.
Chapped Lips Remedy
Ghee serves as a remedy for healing dry and chapped lips. Applying a few drops of ghee to the lips every night before sleeping can result in soft and rosy lips.
Body Exfoliant
For a homemade body scrub, blend two tablespoons of ghee with coconut milk, one tablespoon of sugar, and one tablespoon of gram flour to form a paste. Gently massage this mixture in a circular motion onto the body before taking a bath.
Nourishing Hand Cream
Prepare a hand cream by combining two to three tablespoons of ghee with coconut oil (or alternatively, almond oil). Apply the mixture to your hands and indulge in a soothing hand massage.
Rejuvenating Face Mask
Ghee's properties aid in revitalizing the skin and retaining its moisture. Utilize ghee as a face mask to promote a healthy glow. Create a smooth paste by mixing two tablespoons of ghee with two tablespoons of gram flour.
Incorporate a dash of turmeric and apply the paste to your face. Allow it to sit for a minimum of 15 minutes before rinsing with cold water. The immediate refreshment and enhanced radiance will be noticeable.
By embracing the natural potential of ghee, you can unveil a range of benefits for your skin. These methods tap into the age-old wisdom of home remedies, providing a gentle and effective approach to skin care without the potential drawbacks of chemical-laden alternatives.
Source: Medindia
