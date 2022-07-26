Fight Mosquito-borne Diseases: Weather Factors can Help Predict Dengue Outbreaks

Advertisement

Do Weather Factors Affect Mosquito-borne Diseases?

Reference:

, says the WHOWhile ocean warming and temperature can predict the activity ofmosquitoes with a lead time of one to six months, the amount of rainfall can projectmosquito prevalence in the same month, says the study published July in. Dengue fever generally occurs after rainy weather when conditions are optimal for the breeding of mosquitoes. Hotter temperatures were associated with increases in mosquitoes one to two months later. The warmer ocean temperatures predicted increases in mosquitoes with a five- to six-month delay, the study found.," Prasad Liyanage, lead author of the study, said."Climate factors have the potential to serve as predictors of mosquito activity at different times and may enable us to quantify the risk and implement effective mosquito control interventions before a dengue epidemic emerges," said Liyanage, an affiliate of the Sri Lanka Ministry of Health and the Umea University, Sweden.Since there is no effective dengue vaccine available, controlling mosquito populations is considered the most effective strategy to prevent the virus spreading, researchers say.The study evaluatedbetween 2010 and 2018: temperature, rainfall and ocean warming. Ocean warming was assessed through a technical measure called Oceanic Niño Index which determines whether Pacific Ocean waters are warmer or cooler than average.During the eight-year period, the researchers noted three events where unusually warm ocean temperatures occurred. They also compared climate variables with surveillance data relating to Aedes mosquitoes.Yesim Tozan, a co-author of the study and Assistant Professor of global health at the US-based NYU School of Global Public Health, says health authorities should promote and invest in Aedes mosquito surveillance to control-borne diseases."Climate services and public health should work together to mitigate the potential increase in the risk of mosquito-borne diseases, which is predicted to occur under various climate change scenarios," she saidAccording to Tozan,. "If we can use climate and weather data to predict seasonal patterns of mosquitoes, this timely information would allow public health authorities to proactively manage mosquito control operations," she adds.Thekkekara Jacob John, former Professor of Clinical Virology at the Christian Medical College, Vellore, India, says: "This study adds specific details to our common knowledge that. The benefits of collection and analysis of already available data for understanding the correlation between specific climatic factors and increasing breeding are well illustrated."1. Effect of El Niño-Southern Oscillation and local weather on Aedes vector activity from 2010 to 2018 in Kalutara district, Sri Lanka: a two-stage hierarchical analysis - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanplh/article/PIIS2542-5196(22)00143-7/fulltext)Source: Newswise