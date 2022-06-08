About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Japan Approves Smallpox Vaccine for Monkeypox

by Hannah Joy on August 6, 2022 at 6:30 PM
Japan's health ministry has approved smallpox vaccine to prevent monkeypox, as it was found to be 85 percent effective.

How Did Japan Approve Smallpox Vaccine?

The move came after Japan confirmed two cases of the disease in late July in men in their 30s, who had both travelled overseas, and the government announced preemptive measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Smallpox

Smallpox is a deadly contagious infection that is caused by strains of variola virus — a member of the orthopoxvirus family.
As for treatment, the health ministry is looking into a medication called tecovirimat, which is an oral medication also used to treat smallpox, Xinhua news agency reported.

How does monkeypox spread?

Symptoms of the tropical disease, spread through close physical contact, are similar to those of smallpox and include fever, extensive rashes, skin lesions and swollen lymph nodes, following an incubation period of five to 21 days, health officials here said.
Monkeypox

Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
The health ministry also said it is creating a system whereby local health authorities will be able to test for monkeypox and is urging further domestic cases of the disease to be promptly reported.

Whether to provide vaccinations for medical staff, laboratory personnel and health center workers requesting to be vaccinated will also be discussed by officials, the ministry said.

The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a global health emergency amid a global outbreak of the disease.

As for Japan's supply of the smallpox vaccine, the ministry said it is currently sufficient.

A task force to deal with the outbreak of monkeypox has been formed in Japan. It is headed by Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary for Crisis Management Takashi Murata.



Source: IANS
