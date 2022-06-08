Did Human Evolution Shrink Your Brain?

There was a time when humans were building large empires and developing new forms of writing style starting from 12th century B.C.E. But a question remains unanswered - Is brain size consistent with human evolution?



Think again, says a University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)-led anthropology team of researchers that refuses a hypothesis gaining popularity among the scientific community. This has been reported in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.



Contradictions Between the Reports

Last year, a group of scientists made headlines when they concluded that the human brain shrank during the transition to modern urban societies about 3,000 years ago because, they said, our ancestors' ability to store information externally in social groups decreased our need to maintain large brains. Their hypothesis, which explored decades-old ideas on the evolutionary reduction of modern human brain size, was based on a comparison to evolutionary patterns seen in ant colonies.