First Japanese Version of Esophageal Hypervigilance and Anxiety Scale

Scientists have developed a new Japanese version of the Esophageal Hypervigilance and Anxiety Scale (EHAS) to measure anxiety and sensitivity related to esophageal diseases (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Validation of the Japanese version of the Esophageal Hypervigilance and Anxiety Scale for esophageal symptoms
Go to source). Psychological factors like stress and anxiety can worsen the symptoms of esophageal diseases than physical factors like acid reflux and esophageal motility function.
Adapting the EHAS Questionnaire for JapanAlthough there are questionnaires that assess general psychological states in Japan, there were none that were specific to esophageal symptoms. In the United States, meanwhile, the Esophageal Hypervigilance and Anxiety Scale (EHAS) questionnaire that evaluates symptom-specific hypervigilance and anxiety for esophageal symptoms was developed in 2018.
To expand the use of EHAS, Dr. Akinari Sawada’s research group at Osaka Metropolitan University’s Graduate School of Medicine developed a Japanese version of EHAS in cooperation with the original developers. To determine the reliability of the Japanese EHAS, survey results of 432 patients who had undergone esophageal manometry at six facilities in Japan were examined.
Link Between Stress and Esophageal SymptomsThough minor adjustments were made to account for cultural differences, the questionnaire demonstrated validity compared to standardized mental and physical health surveys. The team also examined the correlation between the results of the EHAS and the severity of symptoms in 113 patients with esophageal achalasia, a condition that causes difficulty passing food to the stomach, and similar diseases. It was found that the higher the EHAS score, the more intense the symptoms were perceived.
“By using the EHAS to better determine esophageal symptoms that are affected by psychological factors, we hope that this will lead to appropriate treatment,” said Dr. Sawada.
Reference:
- Validation of the Japanese version of the Esophageal Hypervigilance and Anxiety Scale for esophageal symptoms - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00535-024-02193-w)
