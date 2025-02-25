About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

First Japanese Version of Esophageal Hypervigilance and Anxiety Scale

by Swethapriya Sampath on Feb 25 2025 3:02 PM

Japanese EHAS, developed to assess anxiety in esophageal diseases, links psychological factors to symptom severity, aiding targeted treatments.

First Japanese Version of Esophageal Hypervigilance and Anxiety Scale
Scientists have developed a new Japanese version of the Esophageal Hypervigilance and Anxiety Scale (EHAS) to measure anxiety and sensitivity related to esophageal diseases (1 Trusted Source
Validation of the Japanese version of the Esophageal Hypervigilance and Anxiety Scale for esophageal symptoms

Go to source).
Psychological factors like stress and anxiety can worsen the symptoms of esophageal diseases than physical factors like acid reflux and esophageal motility function.

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.

Adapting the EHAS Questionnaire for Japan

Although there are questionnaires that assess general psychological states in Japan, there were none that were specific to esophageal symptoms. In the United States, meanwhile, the Esophageal Hypervigilance and Anxiety Scale (EHAS) questionnaire that evaluates symptom-specific hypervigilance and anxiety for esophageal symptoms was developed in 2018.

To expand the use of EHAS, Dr. Akinari Sawada’s research group at Osaka Metropolitan University’s Graduate School of Medicine developed a Japanese version of EHAS in cooperation with the original developers. To determine the reliability of the Japanese EHAS, survey results of 432 patients who had undergone esophageal manometry at six facilities in Japan were examined.

Link Between Stress and Esophageal Symptoms

Though minor adjustments were made to account for cultural differences, the questionnaire demonstrated validity compared to standardized mental and physical health surveys. The team also examined the correlation between the results of the EHAS and the severity of symptoms in 113 patients with esophageal achalasia, a condition that causes difficulty passing food to the stomach, and similar diseases. It was found that the higher the EHAS score, the more intense the symptoms were perceived.

Esophageal Disorders - Achalasia Esophagitis Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)
Esophageal Disorders - Achalasia Esophagitis Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)
Esophagus is the tubular structure that carries food, liquids and saliva from mouth to the stomach. esophageal disorders are common but lack a well-defined pathogenetic mechanism.
“By using the EHAS to better determine esophageal symptoms that are affected by psychological factors, we hope that this will lead to appropriate treatment,” said Dr. Sawada.

Reference:
  1. Validation of the Japanese version of the Esophageal Hypervigilance and Anxiety Scale for esophageal symptoms - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00535-024-02193-w)


Advertisement
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
This condition occurs due to the reflux of hydrochloric acid of the stomach into the oesophagus
Source-Eurekalert
Gum Disease Associated With Increased Risk of Esophageal and Gastric Cancer
Gum Disease Associated With Increased Risk of Esophageal and Gastric Cancer
People with a history of gum disease and tooth loss are at a higher risk of developing esophageal and Gastric Cancer. Bacteria and Oral Hygiene may be the cause

Recommended Readings
Latest General Health News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional