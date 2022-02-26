About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Is Palliative Care Useful for COVID-19 Patients With Acute Kidney Injury?

by Dr Jayashree on February 26, 2022 at 12:10 AM
Font : A-A+

Is Palliative Care Useful for COVID-19 Patients With Acute Kidney Injury?

The use of palliative care in COVID-19 patients and acute kidney injury has been examined by a new study published in CJASN. Acute kidney injury (AKI) is a common complication of COVID-19 and is associated with a higher risk of death.

Palliative care focuses on providing relief from the symptoms and stress of a serious illness. Unfortunately, patients with AKI often do not receive palliative care, but studies have not analyzed the use of palliative care for hospitalized patients with both AKI and COVID-19.

Advertisement


To investigate, researchers conducted a retrospective analysis of New York University Langone Health's electronic health data of COVID-19 hospitalizations between March 2, 2020 and August 25, 2020.

These data pertained to three acute care hospitals located in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Long Island.Of 4,276 patients with COVID-19, 1,310 (31%) developed AKI.
Advertisement

Compared with those without AKI, individuals with AKI received more palliative care consults (42% vs. 7%), but they occurred significantly later (10 days from hospital admission vs. 5 days).

Those with AKI had 1.81-times higher odds of receiving palliative care than those without AKI, even after controlling for markers of critical illness (such as admission to intensive care units or the use of mechanical ventilation).

66% of patients with AKI who initiated kidney replacement therapy (KRT) such as dialysis received palliative care vs. 37% of those with AKI not receiving KRT.

Palliative care consults also occurred later for those who were started on KRT compared with those who were not (12 days from admission vs. 9 days).

Despite greater use of palliative care, patients with AKI had a significantly longer length of hospital stay, more intensive care unit admissions, and more use of mechanical ventilation.

Compared with those without AKI, a higher proportion of those with AKI died during hospitalization (46% vs. 5%) or were discharged to inpatient hospice (6% vs. 3%), while a lower proportion was discharged home (24% vs. 77%).

However, given the high mortality, it does suggest that patients and families could have benefited from earlier support from palliative care.

Palliative care supports primary doctors in caring for seriously ill patients by managing emotional and physical symptoms while also assisting in advance care planning. Importantly, it can be incorporated into the care plan of someone who is pursuing curative care and can be helpful in an acute and possibly reversible situation.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< AI-discovered Lung Drug Enters Phase 1 Human Clinical Trial
Treat Obesity to Stop Body Shaming and Diet Culture >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Irrational Thinking Patterns in Depression and Anxiety
Irrational Thinking Patterns in Depression and Anxiety
Pregnancy and Vascular Risks Surge with Infertility Treatments
Pregnancy and Vascular Risks Surge with Infertility Treatments
Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize - Interview with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize - Interview with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Kidney Kidney Health Stones in Urinary Tract Renal Tubular Acidosis Kidney Biopsy Palliative Care 

Recommended Reading
Acute Renal Failure
Acute Renal Failure
Acute renal failure is the sudden cessation of the functioning of kidneys, that can be due to ......
Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure
Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure
Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant .....
Kidney Transplant Patients Provided With New Hope - Use of Normothermic Machine Perfusion With Stem Cells
Kidney Transplant Patients Provided With New Hope - Use of Normothermic Machine Perfusion With Stem Cells
Normothermic Machine Perfusion (NMP) with adult stem cells increases the function and lifespan of .....
Quiz on Kidney
Quiz on Kidney
How healthy are your kidneys? Is it possible to lead healthy lives with just a single kidney? Learn ...
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their ......
Palliative Care
Palliative Care
Palliative care is specialized care for terminally ill patients, aiming to keep patients comfortable...
Renal Tubular Acidosis
Renal Tubular Acidosis
Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of...
Stones in Urinary Tract
Stones in Urinary Tract
Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain ca...
Urinary Stones In Children
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are ver...
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abn...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)