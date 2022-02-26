About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Treat Obesity to Stop Body Shaming and Diet Culture

by Dr Jayashree on February 26, 2022 at 12:16 AM
Font : A-A+

Treat Obesity to Stop Body Shaming and Diet Culture

Improving access to compassionate, evidence-based and patient-centered care will fight weight stigma and end diet culture in obesity treatment suggests a recent commentary published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

"It is critical to unlink weight from diet culture," said co-author Katherine N. Balantekin, Ph.D., RD, an assistant professor in the Department of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences in the University at Buffalo School of Public Health and Health Professions.

Advertisement


Weight stigma is the devaluation of a person based on their weight is rampant based on previous research findings that more than half of health care providers attribute a patient's being overweight or obese to a lack of willpower. This kind of fat-shaming only reinforces negative stereotypes.

The debate extends far beyond health care settings. When Weight Watchers released Kurbo, a weight loss app for children and adolescents in 2019, dieting has negatively impacted the relationship they have with food and their body.
Advertisement

People think of dieting as being the same thing as an obesity treatment, when in fact they are extremely different.

The paper notes that a new definition of obesity, backed by Canadian guidelines and the World Health Organization, has emerged. Gone is the emphasis on a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or above.

Instead, obesity is now defined as having excess fatty tissue that is associated with negative impacts on quality of life or physical health.

This new definition takes a health-focused rather than a weight-focused approach, allowing for improved sensitivity to the nuance of the relationship between weight and health status.

It also allows for a shift toward supervised evidence-based obesity treatment, which favors sustainable changes to promote long-term health. This is instead of focusing on dieting or self-directed efforts to lose weight by restricting the amount or types of food consumed.

Whereas self-directed diets often promote unhealthy eating practices such as fasting or strict food restriction, supervised evidence-based obesity treatment improves health without increasing internalized weight stigma.

There has been a concern for a long time that weight loss can trigger or worsen eating disorders, but a large body of research suggests that evidence-based obesity treatment improves, not worsens, eating disorder symptoms.

Researchers also call for broad policies such as laws against weight-based discrimination, as well as efforts to further educate health care providers and the general public about the fact that numerous factors beyond self-control affect weight.

Obesity treatments should also screen for and address eating disorders throughout treatment so that individuals can receive specialized care as soon as possible.

It is critical to take a patient-centered approach to treatment with a focus on all health needs, which contrasts with the typical provider-centered approach with a focus on weight.

This means that health care providers need to respect a patient's wishes, including whether or not they want to discuss weight. It also needs to include a conversation where providers layout reasonable expectations for treatment, including how habits will need to be sustained long-term to see the maintenance of weight loss.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Is Palliative Care Useful for COVID-19 Patients With Acute ...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Irrational Thinking Patterns in Depression and Anxiety
Irrational Thinking Patterns in Depression and Anxiety
Pregnancy and Vascular Risks Surge with Infertility Treatments
Pregnancy and Vascular Risks Surge with Infertility Treatments
Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize - Interview with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
Prostate Cancer Work on Fusion Gene Wins the Sjöberg Prize - Interview with Dr. Arul M. Chinnaiyan
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Bariatric Surgery Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet Obesity The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Negative Calorie Diet Bulimia Nervosa Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts 

Recommended Reading
Obesity
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the ......
Herbs for Weight Loss
Herbs for Weight Loss
When attempts to lose weight through conventional methods fail, many resort to herbs for weight ......
Ideal Body Weight
Ideal Body Weight
India and China, which are epicenters of a booming economy, are now witnessing a steady rise in ......
Is It Necessary to Include Anti-Obesity Medications in Your Weight Loss Program?
Is It Necessary to Include Anti-Obesity Medications in Your Weight Loss Program?
Access to anti-obesity medications combined with a multidisciplinary weight management program ......
Atkins Diet
Atkins Diet
Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins....
Bulimia Nervosa
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followe...
Diet Pills
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is th...
Low Carbohydrate Diet
Low Carbohydrate Diet
A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate...
Negative Calorie Diet
Negative Calorie Diet
The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William sudde...
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weigh...
The Cabbage Diet
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage....
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)