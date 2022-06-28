Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds

- Indian railways provides travel concessions for various categories of travellers
- One among that group is the patient's category, which can avail up to 50-100% deduction in fare
- This information will be helpful for patients and their caretakers during their forthcoming journeys
Did you know that you can use train travel concessions if you are traveling for treatment of certain diseases? There is a special deduction in fares for patients under 53 categories. Out of these, at least 10 categories are reserved for severe diseases.
Read More..
However, like many other rules of Indian Railways, there is a lack of awareness among the people which often leads to non-usage of such benefits. But with the information provided below, more and more patients will be able to avail of the concessions during their forthcoming journeys. So, let us look at various railway fare concessions on medical grounds.
Basics of Booking Tickets for Discount in Train Fare for Medical Trips
- All the general rules of Indian Railways are applicable for such concessions.
- They are available only for over-the-counter ticket bookings.
- Concessions can be availed both for onward and return journeys.
- The ticket booking authority provides concession after verifying the duly filled form provided by the hospital authorities.
Cancer Patient ConcessionMore than 20 million people in India have cancer. Despite this high incidence, health care resources are unevenly distributed. This leads patients to travel for treatment to far off cities or town. Attentive to these facts the Indian Railways has been giving concession for cancer patients varying from 50-100%, depending on the class chosen for the journey. The concession is applicable when the patient is traveling for treatment or periodic check-ups .100% (in Sleeper & 3-tier AC), 75% (in 1st Class, 2nd Class & AC Chair Car), 50% (in 1st Class AC & 2 tier AC). Even the one person accompanying the patient on the trip would also receive the same percentage of concession except for Sleeper & 3-tier AC classes (where the escort gets 75% concession).
Heart Patient concessionIf you are planning for heart surgery at an out-of-station healthcare facility, you can make use of a 50-75% concession. 75% in 1st Class, 2nd Class, Sleeper, 3 Tier AC, AC Chair Car, and 50% in 1st Class AC and 2 tier AC. One person accompanying the patient would receive the same percentage of concession.
AIDS Patient ConcessionThough the rate of new HIV infections in India has decreased drastically, nearly 3 million patients still live with HIV. HIV patients who are making travel for further treatment or check-ups at an ART (Anti-Retroviral Therapy) center can make use of a discount of 50% for themselves and their caretaker. 50% is given only in 2nd Class.
Kidney Patient ConcessionDialysis or kidney transplant patients traveling by train to an out-of-station health care facility can avail of a concession ranging between 50-75% under this scheme. They can have a discount of 75% in 1st Class, 2nd Class, Sleeper, 3 Tier AC, AC Chair Car, and 50% in 1st Class AC and 2 tier AC. A single accompanying person will also receive the same percentage of concession.
Concessions For Some Other Diseases
-
For Thalassemia- 75% in 1st Class, 2nd Class, Sleeper, 3 Tier AC, AC Chair Car, and 50% in 1st Class AC and 2 tier AC. The accompanying person is also eligible for the same concession amount.
For Hemophilia- 75% in 1st Class, 2nd Class, Sleeper, 3 Tier AC, AC Chair Car. The accompanying person is also eligible for the same concession amount.
For Tuberculosis/Lupus vulgaris- 75% in 1st Class, 2nd Class, Sleeper and the same benefits will apply for the accompanying person.
For Non-infectious Leprosy- 75% in 1st Class, 2nd Class, Sleeper Class for the patient and one accompanying person.
For Ostomy- 50% concession in Monthly Season Tickets and Quarterly Season Tickets for the patient and one accompanying person.
For Sickle Cell Anemia- 50% concession in Sleeper, AC Chair Car, AC 3 tier and AC 2 tier classes
For Aplastic Anemia-50% concession in Sleeper, AC Chair Car, AC 3 tier and AC 2 tier classes.
So, whenever you book a train ticket for a patient, look at the concession provided to such passengers. Choose this affordable journey for your priceless life.
References :
- Concession Rules: Indian Railway - (https://www.irctchelp.in/railway-concession-rules/)
- Travel Concession in passenger fare - (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1602080)
Source: Medindia
Citations
Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:
-
APA
Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. (2022, June 28). Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds. Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 28, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/indiaspecial/indian-railways-special-concession-on-health-grounds-207744-1.htm.
-
MLA
Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. "Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds". Medindia. Jun 28, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/indiaspecial/indian-railways-special-concession-on-health-grounds-207744-1.htm>.
Chicago
Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. "Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/indiaspecial/indian-railways-special-concession-on-health-grounds-207744-1.htm. (accessed Jun 28, 2022).
Harvard
Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. 2021. Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds. Medindia, viewed Jun 28, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/indiaspecial/indian-railways-special-concession-on-health-grounds-207744-1.htm.