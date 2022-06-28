About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
Advertisement

Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds

Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Written by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 28, 2022 at 2:47 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Indian railways provides travel concessions for various categories of travellers
  • One among that group is the patient's category, which can avail up to 50-100% deduction in fare
  • This information will be helpful for patients and their caretakers during their forthcoming journeys

Did you know that you can use train travel concessions if you are traveling for treatment of certain diseases? There is a special deduction in fares for patients under 53 categories. Out of these, at least 10 categories are reserved for severe diseases.

Blind, Mentally Retarded Persons Can Travel at Concessional Rates on Indian Railways
Blind, Mentally Retarded Persons Can Travel at Concessional Rates on Indian Railways
The Union Railways Ministry has decided to extend facility of concession in rail fare to completely blind persons and mentally retarded persons in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains.
Advertisement


However, like many other rules of Indian Railways, there is a lack of awareness among the people which often leads to non-usage of such benefits. But with the information provided below, more and more patients will be able to avail of the concessions during their forthcoming journeys. So, let us look at various railway fare concessions on medical grounds.

Basics of Booking Tickets for Discount in Train Fare for Medical Trips

  • All the general rules of Indian Railways are applicable for such concessions.
  • They are available only for over-the-counter ticket bookings.
  • Concessions can be availed both for onward and return journeys.
  • The ticket booking authority provides concession after verifying the duly filled form provided by the hospital authorities.
Know more about the concession provided by Indian Railways for a particular disease.

Cancer Patient Concession

More than 20 million people in India have cancer. Despite this high incidence, health care resources are unevenly distributed. This leads patients to travel for treatment to far off cities or town. Attentive to these facts the Indian Railways has been giving concession for cancer patients varying from 50-100%, depending on the class chosen for the journey. The concession is applicable when the patient is traveling for treatment or periodic check-ups .100% (in Sleeper & 3-tier AC), 75% (in 1st Class, 2nd Class & AC Chair Car), 50% (in 1st Class AC & 2 tier AC). Even the one person accompanying the patient on the trip would also receive the same percentage of concession except for Sleeper & 3-tier AC classes (where the escort gets 75% concession).

Heart Patient concession

If you are planning for heart surgery at an out-of-station healthcare facility, you can make use of a 50-75% concession. 75% in 1st Class, 2nd Class, Sleeper, 3 Tier AC, AC Chair Car, and 50% in 1st Class AC and 2 tier AC. One person accompanying the patient would receive the same percentage of concession.

AIDS Patient Concession

Though the rate of new HIV infections in India has decreased drastically, nearly 3 million patients still live with HIV. HIV patients who are making travel for further treatment or check-ups at an ART (Anti-Retroviral Therapy) center can make use of a discount of 50% for themselves and their caretaker. 50% is given only in 2nd Class.

Kidney Patient Concession

Dialysis or kidney transplant patients traveling by train to an out-of-station health care facility can avail of a concession ranging between 50-75% under this scheme. They can have a discount of 75% in 1st Class, 2nd Class, Sleeper, 3 Tier AC, AC Chair Car, and 50% in 1st Class AC and 2 tier AC. A single accompanying person will also receive the same percentage of concession.

Concessions For Some Other Diseases

  • For Thalassemia

    - 75% in 1st Class, 2nd Class, Sleeper, 3 Tier AC, AC Chair Car, and 50% in 1st Class AC and 2 tier AC. The accompanying person is also eligible for the same concession amount.

  • For Hemophilia

    - 75% in 1st Class, 2nd Class, Sleeper, 3 Tier AC, AC Chair Car. The accompanying person is also eligible for the same concession amount.

  • For Tuberculosis/Lupus vulgaris

    - 75% in 1st Class, 2nd Class, Sleeper and the same benefits will apply for the accompanying person.

  • For Non-infectious Leprosy

    - 75% in 1st Class, 2nd Class, Sleeper Class for the patient and one accompanying person.

  • For Ostomy

    - 50% concession in Monthly Season Tickets and Quarterly Season Tickets for the patient and one accompanying person.

  • For Sickle Cell Anemia

    - 50% concession in Sleeper, AC Chair Car, AC 3 tier and AC 2 tier classes

  • For Aplastic Anemia

    -50% concession in Sleeper, AC Chair Car, AC 3 tier and AC 2 tier classes.
All these travel concessions have been extended to the second class and AC chair car of Jan Shatabdi Express Trains.

This initiative of Indian Railways, which is the cheapest and most convenient mode of transport across the country for the welfare of the passengers is appreciable.
Medical Tourism
Medical Tourism
Medical tourism can be broadly defined as provision of ''cost effective'' private medical care in collaboration with the tourism industry for patients needing surgical and other forms of specialized treatment.
Advertisement

So, whenever you book a train ticket for a patient, look at the concession provided to such passengers. Choose this affordable journey for your priceless life.

References :
  1. Concession Rules: Indian Railway - (https://www.irctchelp.in/railway-concession-rules/)
  2. Travel Concession in passenger fare - (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1602080)


Source: Medindia
'On-line On-Site' Launched to Provide Assistive Aids for Persons With Disabilities
On-line On-Site was launched as part of the Digital India Campaign. Details of online registered beneficiaries with their photograph will be uploaded in ALIMCO website.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. (2022, June 28). Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds. Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 28, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/indiaspecial/indian-railways-special-concession-on-health-grounds-207744-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. "Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds". Medindia. Jun 28, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/indiaspecial/indian-railways-special-concession-on-health-grounds-207744-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. "Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/indiaspecial/indian-railways-special-concession-on-health-grounds-207744-1.htm. (accessed Jun 28, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Dr. Jayashree Gopinath. 2021. Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds. Medindia, viewed Jun 28, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/indiaspecial/indian-railways-special-concession-on-health-grounds-207744-1.htm.

Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
COVID Toes
COVID Toes
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
View all
Recommended Reading
Health Insurance - IndiaHealth Insurance - India
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Health Insurance - India 

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline) Drug - Food Interactions Daily Calorie Requirements Drug Interaction Checker Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Indian Medical Journals Color Blindness Calculator The Essence of Yoga Accident and Trauma Care Blood Donation - Recipients

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close