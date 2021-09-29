Digital Unique Health ID Sets the Revolutionary Era in India’s Healthcare

Highlights: An all-in-one digital health ecosystem has been launched in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) on 27th September 2021

The digital health record comes with a unique health ID to all the citizens for hassle-free access to health records through a mobile application

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has been rolled out nationwide by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 27th September 2021 via video conferencing. The launch was followed by the PM's talk on the occasion. ABDM is designed to craft an all-in-one online platform that facilitates interoperability within the digital health ecosystem.

What is Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission? unique digital health infrastructure that would serve as easy access to healthcare records through digital roads. The development was based on the foundational digital resource - Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile (JAM) trinity by the government.



It is estimated that India is home to almost 43 crores of Jan Dhan bank accounts, 130 crore Aadhaar users, 118 crore mobile subscribers, and 80 crore internet users - globally exceptional data as per the prime minister.

