Digital Health Interventions Transforming Rapidly in India: Union Health Minister

"The entire healthcare system in India and the world is undergoing a rapid transformation. "The way we know of healthcare being delivered and accessed is poised to change for better. The digital health interventions are accelerating this transformation. It has a huge potential for supporting Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for which government is committed," Nadda added.Nadda, along with Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad inaugurated the '4th Global Digital Health Partnership Summit' in the national capital and Health Ministers from several countries. The global intergovernmental meeting on digital health is being hosted by the Health Ministry in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Digital Health Partnership (GDHP)."Through robust digital interventions the government has ensured that continuum of care across primary, secondary and tertiary facilities get delivered. We have embraced digital health to achieve the targets of UHC. Government has notified health informatics standards and approved Metadata and Data Standards for enabling seamless exchange of information across care providers to make these systems interoperable and to build electronic health records of citizens," Nadda noted.He added that India took the world stage at the 71st World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland by successfully introducing and unanimous adoption of Resolution on Digital Health."This resolution highlighted global attention to the potential, challenges and opportunities of Digital Health interventions and the need for closer collaboration on the issue globally for countries achieving health-related SDG targets as well WHO's implementation of 13th General Program of Work," Nadda noted.Source: IANS