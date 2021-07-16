by Hannah Joy on  July 16, 2021 at 8:00 PM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

India's First Electronic Covid-19 RNA Home Test Kit Developed by IIT-Hyd
COVIHOME, an artificial intelligence-powered Covid-19 test allows self-testing at home. It has been developed by the scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH).

On obtaining ICMR approvals, and after commercialization, the kit developed by Prof Shiv Govind Singh, Department of Electrical Engineering, will be available in the market at an affordable price.

This test kit can produce results within 30 minutes for both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients. The major benefit of this testing kit is that it does not require RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction), an expert human resource, and a BSL 2 lab facility for the extraction of RNA, so it has potential for one to take the test at home without expert supervision.


Explaining the benefits of the testing kit, Shiv Govind Singh said, "A major objective of the research team for the development of the COVIHOME Test Kit was to break the transmission chain through affordable testing. We have already filed a patent for the device and are now looking for industry partners for ToT of technology for mass production".

As per IITH, CSIR-CCMB has performed the validation of the rapid RNA electronic diagnostic device for detection of

SARS-Cov-2 virus in the swab samples independently with the in-house samples and hospital samples as advised by ICMR. These samples were confirmed for their positivity or negativity by the RT-PCR method.

The validation report confirmed the kit's efficiency at 94.2 percent, Sensitivity 91.3 percent and Specificity 98.2 percent.

While a test currently costs around Rs 400, the developers say that mass production of the testing kit will help to reduce the cost to around Rs 300 per test.

Speaking about the role of IIT Hyderabad in helping tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, "IITH has come up with many unique & novel socio-technological initiatives and delivered remarkable results during this pandemic. Prof Shiv Govind's "COVIHOME" is one such admirable milestone. I am confident it will play a significant role in the safe & fast diagnosis of COVID-19 and minimize its spread".

The COVIHOME testing kit was developed by the research team of Dr Suryasnata Tripathy, Supraja Patta, Swati Mohanty, and other students led by Shiv Govind Singh, Department of Electrical Engineering.

The initial clinical trial and testing of the device was performed at ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Hyderabad. "Dean ESIC, Prof Srinivas M, and his team Dr Imaran, Dr Swati, and Dr Rajeev have played a big role in the successful development of this novel kit", said Singh.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Can Your Blood Pressure Drugs Protect You from Severe COVID-19?
According to the Centers for Disease Control, ninety-three percent of patients who use a cholesterol-lowering drug use statins. This class of medications can also help reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 disease, found a new study.
READ MORE
Youth Are Doubtful About COVID-19 Vaccine
Doubts about safety and side effects that prevent youth to take COVID-19 vaccine should be addressed to achieve herd immunity as soon as possible.
READ MORE
Covid-19 Third Wave Likely to Hit India by August-end
India has recorded around 2.5 lakh deaths from the second wave of Covid-19. Amidst this, the third wave of COVID-19 might hit India by the end of August, says ICMR expert.
READ MORE
Health Ministry Says India Witness 85% Decline in New COVID Cases
The Union Health Ministry said that India had witnessed a decline in daily COVID cases by up to 85 per cent since the highest daily tally was registered on May 7.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.
READ MORE
Torsion Testis
Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

More News on:

Undescended TesticlesVaricoceleTesticle Pain - Symptom EvaluationTorsion TestisOrchidectomyCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake