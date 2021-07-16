Nearly 16 Kids Under 10 Years Tested Covid-19 in Puducherry

About 16 children who were in the age group of 1 and 8 years were found to be Covid-19 positive. They are now under treatment in various hospitals in Puducherry.



According to the Union Territory's Director, Health and Family Welfare, Dr S. Mohankumar, 12 of these children are aged between 1 and 5 years while the rest are above the age of 5.

‘Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has directed the Health and Family Welfare Department to take the necessary steps to prevent children contracting Covid-19.’





The Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) have also reported cases of children suffering from Covid. It said that children, brought to the medical college for other ailments, had tested positive.



Five newborns to Covid positive mothers have also been tested and one has been tested negative, while the results of the other four are being awaited.