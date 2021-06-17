by Colleen Fleiss on  June 17, 2021 at 10:28 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Health Ministry Says India Witness 85% Decline in New COVID Cases
The Union Health Ministry said that India had witnessed a decline in daily COVID cases by up to 85% since the highest daily tally was registered on May 7.

"We are witnessing a continued reduction in daily cases after 75 days which indicates an overall decline in infection rate," Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal, said.

"Observing the decline of Covid cases per day, we have analysed that India has witnessed around 85 per cent reduction in daily cases, which is a big development for all of us but we have to continue work on strict Covid behaviour," Agarwal added.


According to the Health Ministry, daily Covid positivity rate has declined by 33 per cent.

Agarwal also said that the country is seeing a sharp decline in active cases in the last few days, amounting to around 65 per cent. On May 10, active cases were at an average of 37.45 lakh, but now have reduced to less than 10 lakh, which account for 2.9 per cent of total cases.

Cumulative recovery rate has now reached 95.6 per cent, with recoveries outnumbering infections in all states, he said.

As many as 366 districts across the country have reported a marked decline in cases over the past weeks, while there are 20 states and UTs where active Covid cases are less than 5,000.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
READ MORE
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

More News on:

Health Insurance - India