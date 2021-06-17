Several Persistent Chemicals Identified in Fetal Organs

‘Restricted toxic chemical use still affects fetal exposures.’

While studying concentrations ofThey examined samples of fetal fat tissue, liver, heart, lung and brain from 20 pregnancies ended in stillbirth in the third trimester in 2015-2016 and identified at least 15 of the 22 POPs in every organ with relative exposure more in baby boys and highest concentration in the fat tissue.The most pervasive chemicals were: • Hexachlorobenzene (HCB), a pesticide previously used to protect food crops from fungi; • Dichlorodiphenyldichloroethene (DDE), a metabolite of DDT, an insect killer used in the mid-1900s; • Variants of Polychlorinated biphenyl (PCBs), chemicals formerly used in a range of electrical products.They also reported the concentrations in the fetal tissues exceeded those found in the maternal blood and placenta because of accumulation in fat tissue.According to the researchers, these latest findings suggest thatThough previous studies have linked early life exposure to POPs to adverse health outcomes, this study investigates the presence and concentration of various chemicals suggesting the approaches estimating fetal chemical exposure need to be updated for better reflection.Some limitations of the study are relatively modest sample size, including fetuses who had died in the womb late in the pregnancy may not fully representative babies born alive.Source: Medindia