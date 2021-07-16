by Hannah Joy on  July 16, 2021 at 4:50 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Global Covid-19 Caseload Reaches 188.8 Million
Covid-19 cases have surged to 188.8 million and deaths increased to more than 4.06 million. Keeping this aside, people getting vaccinated against Covid-19 has also surged to over 3.53 billion, reveals the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 188,843,580, 4,065,528 and 3,532,172,020, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,973,919 and 608,384, respectively, according to the CSSE.


In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 30,987,880 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,262,518), France (5,895,437), Russia (5,810,335), Turkey (5,507,455), the UK (5,300,971), Argentina (4,719,952), Colombia (4,583,442), Italy (4,278,319), Spain (4,069,162), Germany (3,748,379) and Iran (3,464,055), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 538,942 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (411,989), Mexico (235,507), Peru (194,752), Russia (143,657), the UK (128,862), Italy (127,840), France (111,619), Colombia (114,833) and Argentina (100,695).



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Youth Are Doubtful About COVID-19 Vaccine
Doubts about safety and side effects that prevent youth to take COVID-19 vaccine should be addressed to achieve herd immunity as soon as possible.
READ MORE
Covid-19 Third Wave Likely to Hit India by August-end
India has recorded around 2.5 lakh deaths from the second wave of Covid-19. Amidst this, the third wave of COVID-19 might hit India by the end of August, says ICMR expert.
READ MORE
US COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 600,000
The coronavirus death toll in the United States has topped the 600,000 mark, even as an aggressive nationwide vaccination drive has crushed daily caseloads, say sources.
READ MORE
Rapid Tests Detect COVID-19 to Stop Transmission in Schools
Proactive, frequent rapid testing of all students for COVID-19 is more effective at preventing large transmission clusters in schools.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake