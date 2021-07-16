Global Covid-19 Caseload Reaches 188.8 Million

Covid-19 cases have surged to 188.8 million and deaths increased to more than 4.06 million. Keeping this aside, people getting vaccinated against Covid-19 has also surged to over 3.53 billion, reveals the Johns Hopkins University.



In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 188,843,580, 4,065,528 and 3,532,172,020, respectively.

‘Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India, Mexico, Peru, Russia, the UK, Italy, France, Colombia and Argentina.’





The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,262,518), France (5,895,437), Russia (5,810,335), Turkey (5,507,455), the UK (5,300,971), Argentina (4,719,952), Colombia (4,583,442), Italy (4,278,319), Spain (4,069,162), Germany (3,748,379) and Iran (3,464,055), the CSSE figures showed.



In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 538,942 fatalities.



Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (411,989), Mexico (235,507), Peru (194,752), Russia (143,657), the UK (128,862), Italy (127,840), France (111,619), Colombia (114,833) and Argentina (100,695).







Source: IANS In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 30,987,880 cases.The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,262,518), France (5,895,437), Russia (5,810,335), Turkey (5,507,455), the UK (5,300,971), Argentina (4,719,952), Colombia (4,583,442), Italy (4,278,319), Spain (4,069,162), Germany (3,748,379) and Iran (3,464,055), the CSSE figures showed.In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 538,942 fatalities.Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (411,989), Mexico (235,507), Peru (194,752), Russia (143,657), the UK (128,862), Italy (127,840), France (111,619), Colombia (114,833) and Argentina (100,695).Source: IANS

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,973,919 and 608,384, respectively, according to the CSSE.