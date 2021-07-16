Can Your Blood Pressure Drugs Protect You from Severe COVID-19?

Commonly used cholesterol-reducing drugs can help reduce COVID-19 severity, says a new study published in the journal PLOS ONE . Researchers from the University of California San Diego have confirmed through their study that statin users are less likely to experience adverse outcomes from COVID-19.



"When faced with this virus at the beginning of the pandemic, there was a lot of speculation surrounding certain medications that affect the body's ACE2 receptor, including statins, and whether they may influence COVID-19 risk. At the time, we thought that statins might inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection through their known anti-inflammatory effects and binding capabilities, which could potentially stop the progression of the virus," explained the lead study author Lori Daniels regarding the motive behind this study.

Statistical analyses were used to compare the efficacy of statins and other anti-hypertension medications in reducing the severity of COVID-19.



After analyzing the efficacies of hypertension medications, the team found that



• The use of statin or any hypertension medication was associated with a 32% reduced risk of death from COVID-19



• Patients who used statin before hospital admission for COVID-19 had more than 50% reduction in risk of developing severe COVID-19 infection



• In terms of reducing COVID-19 severity, a significant number of benefits were experienced by statin users with a history of heart disease or high blood pressure



"As with any observational study, we cannot say for certain that the associations we describe between statin use and reduced severity of COVID-19 infection are definitely due to the statins themselves; however, we can now say with very strong evidence that they may play a role in substantially lowering a patient's risk of death from COVID-19," concluded Daniels.







Statins are the most popular class of cholesterol-lowering drugs. They block a component required by our body to make cholesterol. According to the Centers for Disease Control, ninety-three percent of patients who use a cholesterol-lowering drug use statins.