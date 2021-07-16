by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  July 16, 2021 at 4:02 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Can Your Blood Pressure Drugs Protect You from Severe COVID-19?
Commonly used cholesterol-reducing drugs can help reduce COVID-19 severity, says a new study published in the journal PLOS ONE . Researchers from the University of California San Diego have confirmed through their study that statin users are less likely to experience adverse outcomes from COVID-19.

"When faced with this virus at the beginning of the pandemic, there was a lot of speculation surrounding certain medications that affect the body's ACE2 receptor, including statins, and whether they may influence COVID-19 risk. At the time, we thought that statins might inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection through their known anti-inflammatory effects and binding capabilities, which could potentially stop the progression of the virus," explained the lead study author Lori Daniels regarding the motive behind this study.

Statins are the most popular class of cholesterol-lowering drugs. They block a component required by our body to make cholesterol. According to the Centers for Disease Control, ninety-three percent of patients who use a cholesterol-lowering drug use statins.


The research team collected anonymized medical records of 10,541 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 through September 2020 at 104 US hospitals from the American Heart Association's COVID-19 Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) Registry. Using this data, they performed an advanced analysis by taking comorbidities, socioeconomic status, and hospital factors into consideration as these might also influence the disease severity.

Statistical analyses were used to compare the efficacy of statins and other anti-hypertension medications in reducing the severity of COVID-19.

After analyzing the efficacies of hypertension medications, the team found that

• The use of statin or any hypertension medication was associated with a 32% reduced risk of death from COVID-19

• Patients who used statin before hospital admission for COVID-19 had more than 50% reduction in risk of developing severe COVID-19 infection

• In terms of reducing COVID-19 severity, a significant number of benefits were experienced by statin users with a history of heart disease or high blood pressure

"As with any observational study, we cannot say for certain that the associations we describe between statin use and reduced severity of COVID-19 infection are definitely due to the statins themselves; however, we can now say with very strong evidence that they may play a role in substantially lowering a patient's risk of death from COVID-19," concluded Daniels.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
READ MORE
Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health
Hypertension affects about a billion individuals worldwide and is a silent killer. Medication & lifestyle modification is the cornerstone of an effective antihypertensive treatment.
READ MORE
Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure
Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.
READ MORE
Diet and High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

High Blood PressureDrug ToxicityThalassemiaDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseDiet and High Blood PressureStress and the Gender DivideQuiz on HypertensionHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksCan Garlic Control High Blood PressureBenefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health