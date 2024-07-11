Indians Demand Transparency and Trust in AI

A recent report reveals that an impressive 96% of Indians are aware of Artificial Intelligence (AI), including generative AI platforms like Google Gemini (formerly Bard) and ChatGPT. However, despite this high level of awareness, only 22% have utilized AI for work purposes. The report, released on Wednesday, underscores a cautious approach towards AI adoption among Indian researchers and clinicians (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Indians Embrace AI with CautionThe study, conducted by Elsevier and titled "Insights 2024: Attitudes toward AI," surveyed 3,000 researchers and clinicians from 123 countries. It highlights a significant demand for increased transparency and trust in AI. According to the findings, 81% of Indian researchers and clinicians emphasize the need for greater transparency, while 71% call for enhanced trust in AI systems.
‘Despite 96% awareness, only 22% of Indians use AI for work. #ethicalai #medindia’Despite limited current use, there is a strong anticipation of AI adoption in the near future. Among Indians who have not yet used AI, 79% expect to incorporate it into their work within the next two to five years. Additionally, 41% of respondents feel optimistic about the future impact of AI on their work, and 72% believe AI will have a transformative or significant impact.
Clinical Benefits and Concerns of AIThe report also highlights the potential benefits of AI in clinical settings. A notable 94% of Indian clinicians believe AI can significantly aid in clinical activities such as symptom assessment and disease identification. However, there are concerns about the ethical use of AI, with 82% of doctors worried that reliance on AI could lead to an overdependence on technology for clinical decisions.
Kieran West, Executive Vice President of Strategy at Elsevier, commented on the findings, stating, "Researchers and clinicians worldwide are telling us they have an appetite for adoption to aid their profession and work but not at the cost of ethics, transparency, and accuracy." West emphasized the importance of high-quality, verified information, responsible development, and transparency to build trust in AI tools and address concerns over misinformation and inaccuracies.
The report outlines necessary steps to build confidence and increase the use of AI tools. It calls for ensuring that AI systems are based on high-quality, trusted sources and that users are informed if the tools rely on generative AI. These measures are seen as crucial to fostering a reliable and ethical AI environment that can support the work of researchers and clinicians in India and beyond.
The findings underscore the delicate balance between embracing technological advancements and maintaining ethical standards, highlighting the path forward for AI integration in research and healthcare.
