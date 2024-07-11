About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Man's Life Transformed After Removal of Football-Sized Tumor

by Dr. Pavithra on Jul 11 2024 4:14 PM

Man`s Life Transformed After Removal of Football-Sized Tumor
Doctors have successfully removed a giant 32cm abdominal tumor, larger than a football and weighing 7.5 kgs, from a 58-year-old man, granting him a new lease on life (1 Trusted Source
Abdominal mass

Go to source).

Massive Tumor Removal Offers New Lease on Life

The Delhi-based man experienced heaviness and swelling on the right side of his abdomen only two weeks ago. Despite the presence of the tumor, he remained surprisingly fit and exhibited no pain, loss of appetite, weight loss, or weakness.

Rare Tumour Removed from 7-month-old Baby
Rare Tumour Removed from 7-month-old Baby
Doctors have successfully removed a rare abdominal tumour weighing 750 gms from the stomach of a seven-month-old baby from West Bengal.
An investigation at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital revealed a massive abdominal mass on the right side of his abdomen. The tumor was predominantly fat-containing with multiple enhancing soft tissue components and septations, displacing the right kidney and liver upwards, and pushing the pancreas and adjacent small intestinal loops towards the extreme left side of the abdomen. The large intestine was stretched over the entire length of the mass, while the right ureter was pushed upwards and leftwards, causing swelling of the right kidney. The mass was also closely positioned to the inferior vena cava, the largest vein that returns deoxygenated blood from the lower half of the body to the heart. Doctors identified the mass as a retroperitoneal liposarcoma, a malignant tumor.

Surgeons Successfully Remove 32cm Tumor from Man’s Abdomen

Dr. Manish K Gupta, Vice Chairman & Senior Laparoscopic & General Surgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, led the complex surgery, which lasted for eight hours. He described the procedure as a humongous task, requiring meticulous dissection to preserve vital organs such as the right kidney and large intestine while separating the tumor from critical structures like the duodenum, pancreas, and ureter.

The vascular surgery team played a crucial role in the procedure, carefully separating the tumor mass from the inferior vena cava, to which it was densely adherent. After this delicate process, the surgical team was able to remove the entire tumor mass. Dr. Gupta explained that the removed mass measured 37 X 23 X 16 cm and weighed 7.5 kgs. He noted that tumors larger than 30 cm fall into the category of giant retroperitoneal masses, which are quite rare.

Massive 7kg Tumor Removed from Woman’s Kidney
Massive 7kg Tumor Removed from Woman’s Kidney
Doctors at a private hospital successfully removed a kidney tumour weighing 7kg from a woman in Delhi.
The patient was discharged seven days post-surgery and is now doing well. The tumor has been sent for biopsy to ensure thorough analysis and appropriate follow-up care.

Reference:
  1. Abdominal mass - (https://www.mountsinai.org/health-library/symptoms/abdominal-mass)

Source-IANS
Second Brain Stem Tumour Removal in India Performed in Mysore
Second Brain Stem Tumour Removal in India Performed in Mysore
Mysore in southern India has achieved a rare distinction by successfully removing a giant stem tumour from the brain of a 15-year-old boy.
Doctors Remove Football-Sized Tumor From Indian Woman's Jaw
Doctors Remove Football-Sized Tumor From Indian Woman's Jaw
An Indian woman has had a tumor as big as a football removed from the side of her face, 25 years after it first developed.

