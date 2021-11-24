About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Using Artificial Intelligence to Diagnose Blood Diseases

by Dr Jayashree on November 24, 2021 at 9:26 PM
Font : A-A+

Using Artificial Intelligence to Diagnose Blood Diseases

Artificial intelligence has the potential to boost the method of diagnosing blood diseases using optical microscopes, according to a finding in the journal Blood.

Every day, cytologists around the world use optical microscopes to analyze and classify blood cells. This method to diagnose blood diseases was established more than 150 years ago, is both a laborious and time-consuming task.

Advertisement


To overcome this, researchers developed the largest open-access database on microscopic images of bone marrow cells to date. The database consists of more than 170,000 single-cell images from over 900 patients with various blood diseases.

"On top of our database, we have developed a neural network that outperforms previous machine learning algorithms for cell classification in terms of accuracy, but also terms of generalizability," says Christian Matek, lead author of the new study.
Advertisement

The deep neural network is a machine learning concept specifically designed to process images. The analysis of bone marrow cells has not yet been performed with such advanced neural networks. This is because high-quality, public datasets have not been available until now.

Researchers are now aiming to expand their bone marrow cell database further to capture a broader range of findings and to prospectively validate their model.

The database and the model are freely available for research and training purposes - to educate professionals or as a reference for further AI-based approaches e.g. in blood cancer diagnostics.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Eating Less at an Early Age can Improve Reproduction Later
Which Lifestyle Factor Triggers Heart Rhythm Condition? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Pyromania (Impulse Control Disorder)
Pyromania (Impulse Control Disorder)
Men's Health Awareness Month 2021
Men's Health Awareness Month 2021
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Thalassemia Intellectual disability Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Artificial intelligence in Healthcare Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Sickle Cell Anemia
Sickle Cell Anemia
Sickle cell anemia (SCA) is a genetic blood disorder caused by abnormal inherited hemoglobin. ......
Increasing Fetal Hemoglobin may be the Key to Help People With Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia
Increasing Fetal Hemoglobin may be the Key to Help People With Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia
An important signaling protein that regulates the production of hemoglobin was discovered. Blocking ...
Anemia
Anemia
Anemia is a condition in which the red blood cell (RBC) count or hemoglobin is less than normal....
Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy
Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy
A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin ....
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based sol...
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of bl...
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can r...
Intellectual disability
Intellectual disability
Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to pee...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Thalassemia
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to prod...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close