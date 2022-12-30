About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Indian Drugmaker Marion Biotech Halts Manufacture of Cough Syrup

by Colleen Fleiss on December 30, 2022 at 11:45 PM
Font : A-A+

Indian Drugmaker Marion Biotech Halts Manufacture of Cough Syrup

Marion Biotech, the Indian Pharma company had stopped the production of cough syrup following allegations by Uzbekistan that at least 18 children died in the country after consuming the medicine.

A joint inspection of the manufacturer's Noida facility was carried out by the teams of the Uttar Pradesh Drug Control Department and CDSCO.

Three Kids Die After Taking Cough Syrup

Three Kids Die After Taking Cough Syrup


Three kids have died after consuming cough syrup administered by a mohalla clinic run by the state government in the national capital, revealed sources.
Advertisement


The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) is in contact with the national drug regulator of Uzbekistan regarding the matter.

"Immediately on receipt of the information, joint inspection of the NOIDA facility of the manufacturer, Marion Biotech, was carried out by UP Drug Control and CDSCO team and further action as appropriate would be initiated based on the inspection report," said the Union health ministry on Thursday.
Four India-made Pediatric Cough Syrups Flagged by WHO

Four India-made Pediatric Cough Syrups Flagged by WHO


Four children's medicines manufactured in India were alerted by the World Health Organization for being contaminated.
Advertisement

The samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh for testing.

Meanwhile, Marion Biotech Pharma company has said that it has sent samples of the said cough syrup for testing and has also halted the production of the product.

Hasan, the Legal Head of Marion Biotech, expressed grief over the deaths on behalf of the company and said that an inquiry in the matter was being conducted by the government.

He added that samples were collected and action would be taken on the basis of the report.

Uzbekistan's health ministry, on Tuesday, said that 18 children suffering from an acute respiratory disease died after taking excessive doses of cough syrup Dok 1 Max, manufactured by Marion Biotech.

Source: IANS
US Drug Company Recalls Children’s Cough Syrup in Fear of Overdose

US Drug Company Recalls Children’s Cough Syrup in Fear of Overdose


Perrigo Company announced that it has initiated a voluntary product recall in the US to the retail level of 2 batches of its children's cough medicine.
Advertisement
Cough Syrup Overdose Puts 14-Year-Old in Acute Confusional State

Cough Syrup Overdose Puts 14-Year-Old in Acute Confusional State


Excessive consumption of over-the-counter cough syrup containing codeine has led to confusional state in a healthy 14-year-old girl.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or ...
Coughing up Blood Symptom Evaluation

Coughing up Blood Symptom Evaluation

Coughing up blood in anyone can be alarming. But it is not always serious. However, when there is recurrent ...
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Indian Drugmaker Marion Biotech Halts Manufacture of Cough Syrup Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests