Three Kids Die After Taking Cough Syrup

Three kids have died after consuming cough syrup administered by a mohalla clinic run by the state government in the national capital, revealed sources.
A total 16 children were admitted to the Kalawati Saran Children hospital of which three died.
"These children were prescribed the Dextromethorphan drug by Mohalla Clinics of the Delhi government and the drug is strictly not recommended for paediatric age children. The drug was manufactured by Omega Pharmaceuticals ...," said the enquiry report.
The DGHS has also suggested "withdrawing the Dextromethorphan in larger public interest".
Talking to IANS, Dr Chandra Mohan Kumar, Additional Professor, Paediatrics, AIIMS Patna, said, "Even though the drug is not recommended to be used in children younger than five years, this is still being used and is known to have CNS side-effects like blurring of vision, drowsiness, restlessness and irritability, but has never been reported to have such catastrophic side-effects. There may be further investigation into the reports. However, it seems that there may be the cases of overdosing of drugs in the kids."
Source: IANS