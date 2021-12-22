Three Kids Die After Taking Cough Syrup

Advertisement

In the letter, the DGHS has asked the Delhi government to issue a notice to all dispensaries and mohalla clinics "to not prescribe Dextromethorphan for children less than four years of age".The DGHS has also suggested "withdrawing the Dextromethorphan in larger public interest".Talking to IANS, Dr Chandra Mohan Kumar, Additional Professor, Paediatrics, AIIMS Patna, said, "Even though the drug is not recommended to be used in children younger than five years, this is still being used and is known to have CNS side-effects like blurring of vision, drowsiness, restlessness and irritability, but has never been reported to have such catastrophic side-effects. There may be further investigation into the reports. However, it seems that there may be the cases of overdosing of drugs in the kids."Source: IANS