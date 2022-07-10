Four India-made Pediatric Cough Syrups Flagged by WHO

Advertisement

WHO Requests Increased Surveillance Within Managing Drug Supply Chain

"The substandard products referenced in this alert are unsafe and their use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death," it said, adding that the toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury which may lead to death.All batches of these products should be considered unsafe until they can be analysed by the relevant national regulatory authorities, the WHO said.While these four products have been identified in The Gambia, it apprehended that they may have been distributed, through informal markets, to other countries or regions, and it "is important to detect and remove these substandard products from circulation to prevent harm to patients".It underlined that all medical products must be approved and obtained from authorized/licensed suppliers, the products' authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked, and advice taken from a healthcare professional when in doubt."If you have these substandard products, please DO NOT use them. If you, or someone you know, have used these products or suffered any adverse reaction/event after use, you are advised to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional and report the incident to the National Regulatory Authority or National Pharmacovigilance Centre," the alert said."National regulatory/health authorities are advised to immediately notify WHO if these substandard products are discovered in their respective country," it added.Source: IANS