About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Four India-made Pediatric Cough Syrups Flagged by WHO

by Colleen Fleiss on October 7, 2022 at 1:15 AM
Listen to this News
Font : A-A+

Four India-made Pediatric Cough Syrups Flagged by WHO

Four children's medicines manufactured in India were alerted by the World Health Organization for being contaminated. The use of the medicines was first identified in the west African nation of The Gambia and found to contain chemicals that are toxic and potentially fatal after 66 child deaths.

WHO Has Warned About 4 Indian Cough Syrups

"The four medicines are cough and cold syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, in India. WHO is conducting further investigation with the company and regulatory authorities in India," it said.

The WHO Medical Product Alert said that the four substandard products, reported to it in September, are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup, all stated to be manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd located in Haryana.

Mobile Drug Testing Labs To Be Launched In India To Check For Fake Medicines

Mobile Drug Testing Labs To Be Launched In India To Check For Fake Medicines


The mobile drug testing laboratories enable drug inspectors to conduct surprise checks and detect fake and counterfeit medicines at the factory.
Advertisement


Noting that the stated manufacturer has not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products, the alert said that laboratory analysis of samples of each of the four products confirms that they contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, both "toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal".

"The substandard products referenced in this alert are unsafe and their use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death," it said, adding that the toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury which may lead to death.
Experts Ask World Governments to Improve Laws to Tackle Fake Medicines

Experts Ask World Governments to Improve Laws to Tackle Fake Medicines


Health experts in the United States have urged their government as well as other countries to close down the loopholes that encourage medical products to be falsified.
Advertisement

All batches of these products should be considered unsafe until they can be analysed by the relevant national regulatory authorities, the WHO said.

While these four products have been identified in The Gambia, it apprehended that they may have been distributed, through informal markets, to other countries or regions, and it "is important to detect and remove these substandard products from circulation to prevent harm to patients".

WHO Requests Increased Surveillance Within Managing Drug Supply Chain

It underlined that all medical products must be approved and obtained from authorized/licensed suppliers, the products' authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked, and advice taken from a healthcare professional when in doubt.

"If you have these substandard products, please DO NOT use them. If you, or someone you know, have used these products or suffered any adverse reaction/event after use, you are advised to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional and report the incident to the National Regulatory Authority or National Pharmacovigilance Centre," the alert said.

"National regulatory/health authorities are advised to immediately notify WHO if these substandard products are discovered in their respective country," it added.

Source: IANS
Listen to this News
Interpol Announces Deal With Pharma Companies to Fight Fake Medicines

Interpol Announces Deal With Pharma Companies to Fight Fake Medicines


A deal with the world's top drug firms to fight fake medicines which threaten the health of millions, especially in poor countries has been announced by Interpol on Tuesday.
Advertisement

India Rejects Reports That It is Sending Fake Medicines to Africa

India Rejects Reports That It is Sending Fake Medicines to Africa


The Indian government has dismissed a report published by the Guardian newspaper in Britain, which claims that India is sending fake medicines to Africa.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Mental Health Day 2022 -
World Mental Health Day 2022 - "Making Mental Health Global Priority"
World Sight Day 2022: Love Your Eyes
World Sight Day 2022: Love Your Eyes
Know More About Mitochondria
Know More About Mitochondria
View all
Recommended Reading
Cough Symptom EvaluationCough Symptom Evaluation
Coughing up Blood Symptom EvaluationCoughing up Blood Symptom Evaluation
Pediatric Pyloric StenosisPediatric Pyloric Stenosis
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Flu Cough Symptom Evaluation Pediatric Pyloric Stenosis Coughing up Blood Symptom Evaluation 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker Find a Doctor Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Blood Donation - Recipients Diaphragmatic Hernia Vent Forte (Theophylline) Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Indian Medical Journals Post-Nasal Drip Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
×

Four India-made Pediatric Cough Syrups Flagged by WHO Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests