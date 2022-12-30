India Logs 268 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

In the last 24 hours India had reported 268 fresh COVID-19 cases against 188 cases reported on the previous day, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.
The active caseload stands at 3,552 cases, accounting for 0.01 percent of the country's total positive cases.
‘With 99,231 vaccines administered in last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 220.08 crore.’
The recovery of 182 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,43,665. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.80 percent.
Also in the same period, a total of 2,36,919 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 91.04 crore.
Source: IANS
