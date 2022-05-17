India Reports 1,569 New COVID-19 Cases

In India, 1,569 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported, said the Union Health Ministry.
The active caseload of the country has also marginally declined to 16,400 cases, accounting for 0.04% of the country's total positive cases.
The recovery of 2,467 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,84,710. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75%.
COVID-19 In IndiaMeanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has also reported a decline at 0.44%, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.59%.
Also, in the same period, 3,57,484 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.44 crores.
As of Tuesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 191.48 crore, achieved via 2,39,87,395 sessions.
Over 3.19 crore adolescents have been administered a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of the vaccination drive for this age bracket.
Source: IANS