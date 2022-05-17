About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Excessive Gestational Weight Gain can Increase Heart Disease Risk in Mothers

by Hannah Joy on May 17, 2022 at 11:36 PM
Pregnant women with excessive gestational weight gain were more likely to be at risk of developing cardiovascular risk later in life, reveals a new study published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Women's Health.

Franya Hutchins, Ph.D., from the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health, and coauthors used two main measures to determine a woman's cardiovascular disease risk: the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) risk score and a measure of the C-reactive protein (CRP), an inflammatory biomarker.

The investigators measured these variables at baseline and at 10 follow-up visits, for a total of 20 years of follow-up.

Having a history of excessive gestational weight gain was associated with a 29.6% higher ASCVD risk score at baseline.

"In the model including confounders and midlife abdominal obesity, excessive gestational weight gain remained associated with a 9.1% higher ASCVD score," stated the investigators.
Excessive gestational weight gain was associated with an 89.2% higher baseline CRP level. With the addition of cofounders and midlife abdominal obesity, excessive gestational weight gain remained associated with a 31.5% higher mean CRP.

"In this group of women, a history of excessive gestational weight gain was associated with a small but statistically significant higher ASCVD score and a moderate, statistically significant higher mean CRP level into midlife," says Journal of Women's Health Editor-in-Chief Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA.



Source: Eurekalert
