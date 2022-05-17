About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Hypertension in Telangana: New Insights

by Colleen Fleiss on May 17, 2022 at 11:20 PM
In Telangana, as many as 13 lakh people were found to have high blood pressure (hypertension), stated Health Minister T. Harish Rao.

He said every citizen above 30 years of age is being screened for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) during the ongoing survey across the state. He said in the next three-four months, the entire population will be covered.

The health minister was speaking at a private hospital in Hyderabad, whose survey also revealed that the number of people suffering from hypertension increased after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Rao said under the state-wide NCD survey, people were being screened in primary health centers, area hospitals, and other government-run healthcare centers.
"This is being taken up as a special drive in which ANMs, ASHA workers, PHC doctors, and community health centers are working as a team. We are not only screening the people but giving free medicines to those detected with hypertension and diabetes," he said.

The health minister revealed that the state government had allocated Rs 33 crore for screening and medicines under the special drive.

Though hypertension is a minor ailment, negligence leads to bigger problems and may even cause death. He voiced concern that many people were losing lives due to the complications caused by hypertension.

"If the problem is not diagnosed on time and medicines are not taken regularly, this could affect the functioning of kidneys, liver, heart, brain and other vital organs leading to even death," he said.

He said that people should engage in regular physical activity by practicing yoga, walking, or playing sports.

"Before mobile phones came, people used to play sports and do some physical activity. They are spending available time on mobiles. They either work or spend time on mobile phones," the minister said.

Source: IANS
