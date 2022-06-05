Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19

Wearing a face mask along with other preventive measures, such as getting vaccinated, frequent hand-washing, and social distancing, can prevent the spread of the COVID-19 (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Use and Care of Masks



Go to source).



Recently, in many places wearing a mask is not mandatory. Still, many people are not ready to step out without their masks, and some are wondering if there is any benefit in wearing a face mask among unmasked people.