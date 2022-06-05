About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19

Written by Dr Jayashree
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 6, 2022 at 4:45 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Nowadays, wearing a mask is not mandatory, and some people are confused about it
  • Experts believe that wearing a mask can still protects against COVID-19
  • An N95 face mask, which filters out 95% of particulates, is ideal for maximum protection

Wearing a face mask along with other preventive measures, such as getting vaccinated, frequent hand-washing, and social distancing, can prevent the spread of the COVID-19 (1 Trusted Source
Use and Care of Masks

Go to source).

Recently, in many places wearing a mask is not mandatory. Still, many people are not ready to step out without their masks, and some are wondering if there is any benefit in wearing a face mask among unmasked people.

Omicron Variant of COVID-19
 Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced virulence compared to the original COVID-19 virus.
Experts warn that wearing a mask is still one of the best ways to protect yourself from COVID-19 infection. Irrespective of your vaccination status, wear mask to save your life and others, if:

Which Face Mask Is Effective?

Wearing a mask alone is not enough. You should also wear the most protective mask, which fits well and is comfortable for your regular use. Respirators such as an N95 face mask, which filters out 95% of particulates, is the ideal one that provides the most protection.

KN95s and surgical masks provide the next highest level of protection, whereas cloth masks offer less protection. Surgical N95 masks should be reserved for health care providers (3 Trusted Source
How effective is a mask in preventing COVIDâ€19 infection?

Go to source).
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
 Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and focus on the facts related to COVID-19 vaccines.
While it's true that masks work best for everyone who wears it, the good news is that maximum benefit is achieved only by wearing an N95 mask.

"For someone looking to reduce their own risk of getting infected with SARS-CoV-2, wearing a mask will do that," said Dr. Scott Weisenberg, NYU Grossman School of Medicine and director of the Infectious Disease Fellowship Program.

The higher the quality, the better it would work, and the N95 is the most effective of the masks currently available.

N95 masks are regulated by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and can block at least 95% of particles present in the air (3 Trusted Source
How effective is a mask in preventing COVIDâ€19 infection?

Go to source).

The filtration efficiency for particles of surgical masks is 42-88%, according to Aerosol and Air Quality Research, while cloth masks filter out 16-23%, and bandanas filter out 9%. However, some counterfeit versions are being sold in the market that may not meet these standards.

How To Wear An N95 Mask Properly?

Even an N95 mask won't work very well if you don't wear it properly. The easiest way to check if you're wearing the mask properly is to check for gaps. Follow the steps given below before wearing a mask (4 Trusted Source
How to wear a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Go to source):
  • Wash and dry the hands.
  • Hold the mask in your hand with the nosepiece at your fingertips.
  • Place the mask under your chin with the nosepiece bar at the top.
  • Pull the top strap overhead, and place it near the crown. Pull the bottom strap over and place it at the back of your neck. Do not criss-cross the snaps.
  • Place your fingers at the top of the nosepiece to mold it to the shape of your nose.
  • The mask must form a seal, which means that your breath must pass through the mask and not around the edges.

Other Things To Do

Though the use of N95 masks is shown to be highly effective, there are other steps you need to follow to protect yourself.

Other factors are how much time you are exposed to people who aren't wearing masks and the ventilation of the place you are in.

People can still modify their risk by avoiding high-risk places, such as being indoors in poorly ventilated areas. Everyone has to decide what is right for them and their risk 5 Trusted Source
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) advice for the public: When and how to use masks

Go to source.

But some settings are impossible to avoid, like traveling on airplanes, which these days is becoming more and more common. Adding an N95 mask to your travel plan can reduce the risk of getting a COVID-19 infection.

Wearing a mask is becoming a personal choice now. So, choose your option wisely and avoid the risk. COVID-19 has not ended, keep that in mind.

Wear a mask and save lives!!!

References:
  1. Use and Care of Masks - (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/about-face-coverings.html)
  2. Wear a face mask - (https://covid19.govt.nz/prepare-and-stay-safe/keep-up-healthy-habits/wear-a-face-mask/)
  3. How effective is a mask in preventing COVID‐19 infection? - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7883189/)
  4. How to wear a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 - (https://medlineplus.gov/ency/imagepages/19946.htm)
  5. Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) advice for the public: When and how to use masks - (https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public/when-and-how-to-use-masks)


Source: Medindia
How to Manage the No-Mask Anxiety Amidst COVID-19 Post-Pandemic?
 With the lifting-off of rules for wearing a mask, anxiety levels soar up in certain individuals after the coronavirus outbreak. No-mask anxiety can be reduced through simple steps.

Efficiency of Different Masks in Protecting People Against COVID-19
 Efficiency of 14 different face masks and covering in preventing the spread of viral droplets, were evaluated by a group of researchers. They used a simple, cost-effective method.
