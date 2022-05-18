About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Medindia
How Long Does a Tooth Live After Root Canal?

by Dr.Jayashree on May 18, 2022 at 9:19 PM
How Long Does a Tooth Live After Root Canal?

Teeth survive about 11 years after a root canal, according to new research from Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Dentistry.

This ground-breaking study is the first to analyze records from community dental practices, where most Americans receive dental care. The findings are published in the Journal of Dental Research.

Root Canal Treatment

Root Canal Treatment

Root canal treatment is to save a badly infected tooth. The dentist call it endodontic therapy and they deep clean the infected root of the tooth.
Benefits of Root canal



Root canals are an important treatment to maintain natural teeth affected by disease. However, over time, the treated tooth eventually becomes brittle and dies. Understanding the outcomes of the procedure is essential to improving dental treatments.
Nanodiamonds Reduce Infection After Root Canal Treatment

Nanodiamonds Reduce Infection After Root Canal Treatment

Using nanodiamonds with gutta percha in root canal treatment helps prevent bacterial infection and ensures complete recovery.
For this study, the research team gathered deidentified electronic dental records from the National Dental Practice-Based Research Network, consisting of 99 small group and solo dentistry practices from around the country. The data covered more than 46,000 patients who received root canals.

Breaking Down The Root Canal Data



Data analysis revealed that the median survival time of a tooth after a root canal is 11.1 years. However, several factors can impact that, including follow-up treatments.

The teeth that receive a root canal, and a subsequent filling and crown last about 20 years. Teeth that receive either a filling or a crown after a root canal last around 11 years.

Teeth that receive no restorative work after a root canal only last about 6.5 years. There were also wide disparities in longevity among geographic regions. Insurance status also played a significant role in tooth survival time.

"This data could also inform dental insurance coverage by demonstrating the value of crowns and permanent restoration options," said first author Thankam Thyvalikakath, DMD, MDS, Ph.D., director of the Regenstrief-IU School of Dentistry dental informatics program.

Oral health is a public health issue that significantly affects people's overall health. Leveraging dental records can help us better understand ways to improve treatment, identify causal relationships and maintain the health of teeth and gums.

This study provides more representative data of the overall population than previous studies. It also demonstrates that meaningful insights can be gained through the analysis of existing data from routine dental care.



Source: Medindia
Child Dental Health

Child Dental Health

Initiating dental care at an early age can prevent tooth decay in children and also helps maintain overall oral health throughout life.
Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth

Oral Care Tips for Aging Teeth

Good oral hygiene habits should be maintained as you age so as to prevent oral health problems and to have a healthy smile that looks great even during old age.
