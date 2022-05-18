Mysterious Cases of Diseases in Children Who Were Infected With COVID-19

Children with COVID-19 have a slightly higher risk of liver dysfunction and hepatitis afterward, according to a report posted on May 14th on medRxiv.



"We performed a retrospective cohort study on a nation-wide database of patient electronic health records (EHRs) in the US. The study population comprise 796,369 children between the ages of 1-10 years including 245,675 who had contracted COVID-19 during March 11, 2020 - March 11, 2022 and 550,694 who contracted non-COVID other respiratory infection (ORI) during the same timeframe," according to a report posted on medRxiv.

Links Between COVID-19 Infection and Liver Injury

Compared with children infected with other respiratory infections, children infected with COVID-19 infection had a significantly increased risk of elevated aspartate transaminase, alanine transaminase and total bilirubin.

These results suggest acute and long-term hepatic sequelae of COVID-19 infection in pediatric patients. The report said that further research is needed to clarify whether the COVID-19-related liver injury described in this study is related to the current increase in cases of pediatric hepatitis of unknown origin.