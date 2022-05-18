Accurate Diagnostics at the Tip of Your Finger

Advertisement

Smart Devices For Healthcare

Solution For Hectic Diagnostic Procedure

These samples need to be purified and diluted before the analysis, and current medical diagnostic techniques rely on healthcare facilities and laboratories for these routine analyses.This is a lengthy process that requires trained personnel and expensive instrumentation to extract, transport, store, process, and analyze the samples in centralized locations.Moreover, during a period of global crisis like the ongoing pandemic, the pressure of thousands of analysis requests can saturate and collapse the healthcare system.On the other hand, point-of-care devices, which are small automated instruments, are capable of performing diagnostics in decentralized locations and can provide quick answers.These devices can overcome the inherent limitations of having to process a sample through a centralized system, empowering anyone to be able to monitor their health from home, simply using a tiny blood sample extracted.However, the development of these devices has been burdened by the technical challenges related to measuring biological samples.While increasing the surface area of the biosensor can increase the sensitivity of the instrument, these surfaces tend to be quickly clogged and contaminated, rendering them unusable.While previously there has been no known method to reliably create electrodes using such nanostructured and nanoporous substrates, researchers reported a simple method to generate such materials.The mechanism is based on the application of electric pulses to a flat gold surface in the presence of sodium chloride and a surfactant that can form micelles in solution.These electric pulses drive a preferent reaction to etch and redeposit gold from the surface and, in turn, grow nanostructures and form the nanopores.The formation of these nanostructures also yielded a large surface area which was beneficial for increasing the sensitivity of the assays, whereas the formation of nanopore substrates was ideal to prevent contamination from the biological samples.Researchers further demonstrated this new technology by building a biosensor for the detection of prostate cancer. The electrode was sensitive enough to discriminate between a group of prostate cancer and healthy donors using only a tiny amount of blood plasma or urine samples.No dilution or pre-processing steps were used, which means that the technology could easily be used for the point-of-care diagnosis of cancer.. The capability to detect low concentrations of relevant biomarkers with robust performance opens a door to possibilities in the field of diagnostics for cancer, pathogens, and other diseases.Source: Medindia