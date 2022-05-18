About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Accurate Diagnostics at the Tip of Your Finger

by Dr. Jayashree on May 18, 2022 at 9:29 PM
Font : A-A+

Accurate Diagnostics at the Tip of Your Finger

A new biosensor is developed by researchers at the Institute for Basic Science (IBS) in Ulsan, South Korea using a method to generate nanostructured and nanoporous surfaces to detect biomarkers for various diseases. The findings of this research have been published in Advanced Materials.

What Are Biomarkers?

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging or fMRI is a diagnostic technique that measures the activity of the brain. fMRI is used to study the brain structure.
Advertisement


Biomarkers are components that may be present in biological samples and are related to specific diseases. Therefore, doctors can analyze biological samples from a patient to check their health condition or to monitor the progress of a specific therapy.

These samples need to be purified and diluted before the analysis, and current medical diagnostic techniques rely on healthcare facilities and laboratories for these routine analyses.
Nanotechnology Uses Platelets to Repair Heart Injury

Nanotechnology Uses Platelets to Repair Heart Injury

Targeted repair of heart injury by stem cells fused with platelet nanovesicles is fast, straightforward and safe.
Advertisement

This is a lengthy process that requires trained personnel and expensive instrumentation to extract, transport, store, process, and analyze the samples in centralized locations.

Moreover, during a period of global crisis like the ongoing pandemic, the pressure of thousands of analysis requests can saturate and collapse the healthcare system.

Smart Devices For Healthcare



On the other hand, point-of-care devices, which are small automated instruments, are capable of performing diagnostics in decentralized locations and can provide quick answers.

These devices can overcome the inherent limitations of having to process a sample through a centralized system, empowering anyone to be able to monitor their health from home, simply using a tiny blood sample extracted.

However, the development of these devices has been burdened by the technical challenges related to measuring biological samples.

Biomarkers for some diseases and infections are only present in the samples in very small amounts, which in turn imposes the challenge to develop extremely sensitive detection techniques.

While increasing the surface area of the biosensor can increase the sensitivity of the instrument, these surfaces tend to be quickly clogged and contaminated, rendering them unusable.

Solution For Hectic Diagnostic Procedure



While previously there has been no known method to reliably create electrodes using such nanostructured and nanoporous substrates, researchers reported a simple method to generate such materials.

The mechanism is based on the application of electric pulses to a flat gold surface in the presence of sodium chloride and a surfactant that can form micelles in solution.

These electric pulses drive a preferent reaction to etch and redeposit gold from the surface and, in turn, grow nanostructures and form the nanopores.

The formation of these nanostructures also yielded a large surface area which was beneficial for increasing the sensitivity of the assays, whereas the formation of nanopore substrates was ideal to prevent contamination from the biological samples.

Researchers further demonstrated this new technology by building a biosensor for the detection of prostate cancer. The electrode was sensitive enough to discriminate between a group of prostate cancer and healthy donors using only a tiny amount of blood plasma or urine samples.

No dilution or pre-processing steps were used, which means that the technology could easily be used for the point-of-care diagnosis of cancer.

This is essential for the future development of point-of-care devices and diagnostic tests that work with biological samples. The capability to detect low concentrations of relevant biomarkers with robust performance opens a door to possibilities in the field of diagnostics for cancer, pathogens, and other diseases.



Source: Medindia
New Diagnostic Marker can Detect Parkinson

New Diagnostic Marker can Detect Parkinson's Disease Early

Scientists discover a biomarker present in almost all Parkinson's patients due to injury to nerve cells in the brain, which causes the characteristic symptoms of Parkinson's disease (PD).
Advertisement

New Tool Predicts COPD Patient

New Tool Predicts COPD Patient's at Risk of Serious Complications

New Ottawa Risk Scale predicts chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients at risk of serious complications and will enable emergency room doctors to make better decisions about patient care.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
View all
Recommended Reading
Mallet FingerMallet Finger
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Mallet Finger 

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Indian Medical Journals Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Color Blindness Calculator Drug Side Effects Calculator Find a Doctor Daily Calorie Requirements How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close